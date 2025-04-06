‘The F-150 should be about 30 grand’: Expert says Ford Mavericks are going for $29,000 with employee pricing. Here’s how you can get it

A new Ford for under $30k? Thanks to a breakdown of an employee pricing sales promotion, the Maverick and other Ford trucks just became a hot ticket.

Featured Video

The clip from Washington state dealer and TikTok user Jess Ford Group (@jessfordgroup) has been viewed 185,000 times and breaks down the new Ford employee pricing.

While Maverick premium trim packages can go as high as $42,000, the video entices buyers with a $29,900 sales price. Other videos touting the Ford employee pricing deal talk up similar discounts for other truck models.

Is Ford employee pricing too good to be true?

The deal in the videos is branded the “From America, For America Employee Pricing Sales Event,” is a real campaign, not a Jess Ford special. Ford Motor Company itself is running this as part of a national incentive push, confirmed via marketing materials and news outlets.

Advertisement

The catch is that while Ford sets the incentives, the actual pricing power still lies with the individual dealership. Dealers can choose to pass along factory discounts or tack on extras like documentation fees, dealer markups, and aftermarket add-ons.

Jess Ford seems to be leaning hard into transparency by showing the invoice prices directly on TikTok. It’s a savvy move that’s clearly paying off in viewers interested in Ford employee pricing. But pricing will vary depending on location, dealer inventory, and how aggressive your local dealer wants to be to clear out stock.

Short answer? No.

It’s worth noting this push comes when dealerships across the country are looking to offload inventory ahead of newer 2025 models hitting lots. Some Ford models needing room at dealers include Ford F-150, Ford Mustang, Ford Explorer, Ford Bronco. While “Ford employee pricing” isn’t unprecedented, it’s rare to see it blasted so publicly on social media, especially with raw invoice numbers.

Advertisement

The sub-$30,000 Maverick is a real attention-grabber since high demand and low supply have turned the Maverick into a unicorn on dealer lots. Ford even stopped taking new retail orders for the Maverick XL trim early in the 2023 model year because they simply couldn’t keep up with demand.

That’s why the viral TikTok about snagging a 2024 Maverick XLT for under $30k is such a shocker. Truck fans know that Mavericks have routinely sold for thousands over MSRP due to dealer markups.

There is a catch

Interested buyers should take note of potential add-on costs. First, destination and delivery charges (around $1,595 for the Maverick, per Ford’s build-and-price tool) are not typically included in that invoice number. Next, dealerships often add documentation fees, which can vary wildly by state but average around $300–$600.

Advertisement

Then there’s dealer-installed accessories and market adjustments. Some dealerships continue to slap on “market adjustment” markups, especially for in-demand models like the Maverick or the F-150, even during promotions. The invoice price on TikTok may not reflect these extras.

While Jess Ford is showing its cards openly on TikTok, not every dealer will follow suit. Always get an itemized out-the-door price before committing, and consider shopping multiple dealerships or using online services to compare offers.

Viewers react

Commenters on the clip were skeptical of the sales tactics.

Advertisement

“What happened to the $20k Mavericks Ford was advertising when they first came out? Wouldn’t that make an employee pricing under 20k? No, dealers got greedy and added ‘market adjustments’ to everything. I’ll drive the wheels off my current vehicles before I support dealers that took advantage of everyone,” one of them wrote.

Another noted the deal’s intent to clear out old models. “She rapidly says 2024. Old inventory that they can’t sell,” they wrote.

And then there was this question about how special employee pricing is. “Don’t all car brands run these “employee pricing” events every year? This feels like Ford trying to act like they’re doing something that’s never been done,” they wrote.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess Ford via web comment, and to Ford via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.