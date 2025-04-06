‘Are you out of your mind?’: Woman goes to get just a haircut. Then she gets quoted $700

Would you be willing to pay this price for a good haircut? Viewers are pointing out what they’d do with the money instead. Some of their suggestions are pretty good.

When you find a hairstylist who’s a good fit, you want to hold on to them.

But moving cities or states might force you to go out into the world and hope that the next stylist you find is someone you can stick with. Someone who won’t cut too many inches when you just want a trim, who’ll listen to your requests, and ideally be nice to be around.

That’s what this woman was hoping for when she reached out to a new stylist.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Woman shocked by hairstylist’s pricing

This woman is going viral (she’s already got 3.5 million views) after finding out how much a haircut in her city costs.

Spoiler: It’s more than some people make in a week.

In the video, Olivia (@spaceefox) explained that she moved cities and has been driving three to four hours round trip to go to her tried-and-true stylist.

Olivia figured it was time to find someone local and thought to herself, “Maybe I can find someone within like a $150 range.”

She reached out to a potential stylist who had her send a photo of her current hair plus her hair inspo. Olivia already has layers, so she was essentially asking to maintain her current cut but trim off any dead ends.

So she was taken aback when the stylist said it would be $700.

“I thought that maybe there was some miscommunication, and she thought I meant like coloring, maybe extensions,” Olivia said.

But even after Olivia clarified this, the person said it would be $695 “or [the hairstylist] can refer you to her team and they are around 395.”

“I didn’t even respond to the text message, because are you out of your goddamn mind? That’s insane,” Olivia said.

Now, it’s typical to tip your stylist 10% to 20%, so following that rule, the cut would have totaled a smooth $770 to $840.

Here are some things you can get or do for about $800:

A flight to Europe

A nice camera

A fancy coffee machine

Professional headshots

A few therapy sessions

Quality tattoo

Tailor-made suit

An original work of art

A few power tools

A nice piece of furniture

Pay off some credit card or student loan debt

How much does a woman’s haircut usually cost?

On average, women’s haircuts range from $20 to $95, depending on the state, according to Style Seat data.

There are plenty of factors that go into the price of a cut, like the stylist’s level of experience and specialty training, rent, demand, and cut complexity.

Viewers were flabbergasted at the price

“Girl even 150 for a cut is crazy wym lmao,” a top comment read.

“As a hairdresser thats robbery,” a person said.

“For $700, my hair better style itself every single morning for the rest of my life,” another joked.

“You can book a flight to Spain and get your haircut there for almost the same price,” a commenter wrote.

“You could fly to Mexico, enjoy a few days in an all inclusive resort, get a haircut cut, fly back for that price,” another suggested.

Several comments with thousands of likes allude to the name of the hair salon Olivia’s TikTok video is about. Olivia appears to have confirmed it in a comment, so the Daily Dot has reached out to this hairstylist in Orange County for comment.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Olivia for comment via email and Instagram direct message.



