‘What happened to $5?’: Customer calls out Little Caesars for new price of the classic pizza

A Little Caesars customer is putting the chain on blast after it supposedly raised the price of the classic pizza from $5 to $7.49.

In a short video posted to TikTok, user Jordan (@thejordanarnette) shows himself sitting inside a Little Caesars and assessing the cost of various menu items. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 371,000 views.

“$7.49? What happened to $5?” he wrote via text overlay.

In the caption, Jordan doubled down on his disappointment. “Ik this not the same company that paid Rosa Parks rent,” he said, referencing a 2017 revelation that the chain’s founder had quietly paid Parks’ rent for years.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan via TikTok comment and Little Caesars via email. But increased prices at the pizza chain are certainly nothing new. In January 2022, it raised the cost of its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready by 11%. According to reports, this was the first time Little Caesars had raised its prices in nearly 25 years.

Little Caesars also isn’t the only place seeing increased prices. In 2021, Dollar Tree announced that most products would cost at least $1.25 by the following year.

Still, given that Little Caesars is known for its affordability, many viewers were taken aback by Jordan’s video. Many users revealed how much a classic pizza costs in their state—meaning that the prices may vary depending on where you live.

“$8.99 in Cali, bro,” read one comment.

“$10.50 where I’m at, not joking,” said another user.

“Mine is $6.25, so still pretty cheap for the amount of food,” wrote another viewer.