‘I guess I’m just gonna order from the app’: Man orders Cava in-person. Then the worker chastises him

A Cava customer calls a recent interaction “traumatizing,” saying a worker was rude when he referred to ingredients inaccurately.

In a video with over 82,000 views, TikToker Ethan Pearl (@ethanpearl_) sits in his car, holding his Cava order.

“Who was going to tell me that Cava is like a cult and I need flashcards to order?” he asks.

He explains that he ordered Cava on his phone the previous day, which he says was “so good.” So, he decided to go in person to order another bowl from the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain.

“I start going down [the line]. I’m like, ‘Yes, can I get the black beans,’” he says. “He’s like, ‘You mean the lentils?’”

Pearl clarifies, “Yes, those black lentils.” He says the worker rudely responded, “They’re just lentils.” He screams in frustration in the car.

But the awkward interaction didn’t stop there.

Pearl says the worker corrected him multiple times, so he resorted to using a “Battleship” strategy to select the ingredients for his bowl.

“At this point, I was just guiding him. So, in front of you, right one, middle two,” he says. “He’s like, ‘The pickled onions?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. But for all I know it could be pickled feet.’”

After the worker rings up Pearl’s bowl, Pearl asks if the order comes with pita bread.

“He’s like, ‘You’re supposed to say that back there,’” Pearl says. “I guess I’m just gonna order from the app.”

The caption reads, “Kinda traumatized.”

What do Cava workers think of the interaction?

In the comments, several Cava workers chime in against the “rude” worker.

“Omggggg he could’ve just been ‘they’re lentils is that ok.’ (I work at a cava) And people say beans all the time and the pita he should’ve asked u when he started the bowl,” one says.

“Omg i used to work at cava and idk why they were rude about it but i used to always let ppl know the real names bc imagine wanting black beans and getting lentils they might get mad,” another writes.

“We are supposed to ask before starting your order if you want a complimentary pita. That employee was just rude!” a third adds.

Have other customers experienced ‘rude’ workers at Cava?

Despite the workers in the comments reprimanding the worker Pearl interacted with, other Cava customers say they’ve dealt with rude workers, too.

“Cava is the only place I ever turned into a Karen bc this cashier literally yelled at me to hurry up with my apple pay. I literally yelled at him to fucking chill & rolled my eyes bc WDYM??!?” a viewer shares.

“I went to cava once it was soooo good but I won’t be going back they are so judgmental,” another writes.

“They are the worst. Every. Single. Time,” a third says.

Many say they’ll keep ordering from Cava despite previous interactions—just not in person.

“This is why i have to online/mobile order everything,” one customer says.

“No i never order in the store im too scared,” another writes.

“This is why I order cava online. The place is so stressful, but it’s so yummy,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pearl and Cava for further comment.

