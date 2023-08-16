Little Caesars customers share ‘Pizza, Pizza’ hack to getting free crazy bread

A woman and her partner revealed the magic phrase they used to receive free crazy bread at Little Caesars

The video started off with a stitch from TikTok user Lindsay Michelle Blacker (@lindsaymichellebl) and her partner.

“And they threw that in our face,” her partner said, referring to the crazy bread from Little Caesars in Blacker’s hand. “Pizza! Pizza!” the content creator added.

Then, it cut to the actual video of the couple in their house, Blacker holding crazy bread.

“We went to Little Caesars again and we went to pay, I said, ‘Pizza, pizza!’ And then,’” Blacker said, pointing to the extra crazy bread her partner was holding.

“She said, ‘Pizza, pizza! We got two.”

The content creator concluded the video by recommending her followers do the same in order to get there hands on free crazy bread.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blacker via TikTok comment and Little Caesars via press email regarding the video. The video racked up over 374,000 views as of Aug. 15, where the “hack” didn’t work for viewers.

“I said ‘pizza pizza’ at my local Little Caesars. All we got was laughed at and told to get out,” one viewer wrote.

“I went yesterday and they didn’t open the window,” a second person stated.

However, when viewers said the magic word as kid, they received toys.

“As a kid, they would give me little toys or stickers when I said it,” one user said.

In addition, others shared different Little Caesars tricks.

“One thing a lot of people don’t know is that you can get the breadsticks extra crazy! You can also do it to your pizza!!” one person shared.

“If they don’t ask you if you want to add crazy bread you’re suppose to get one free as well,” a second commented.

In the comments section, Blacker added how she ordered her food. “We went through the drive through the first time! And then the time we got two! We just ordered inside!”

So, does this phrase work? According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, “This gimmick for free Little Caesars crazy bread used to be standard, but the chain has pretty much done away with the freebie. Some managers in some stores will still (unofficially) honor it, though, so we say it’s worth a shot!”