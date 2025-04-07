‘I’ve seen the sky glitching in real time too’: Man claims he saw the sky ‘glitch.’ Then she shows the momentum he captured it on his phone

The concept of life being a simulation routinely pops up in pop culture and media. But few of us ever see evidence of this with our own eyes.

Enter TikTok user Danny (@dannyamosjr), an “avid hunter” who shared a strange moment in a video with 675,000 views.

The video starts with Danny explaining what he saw as he dons his hunting gear.

Did this man see a sky ‘glitch’?

“The sky was really pretty,” he says. “The farm was lookin’ really pretty. And as I’m taking this video… the sky done something weird. Like it glitched.”

Danny clarified that he wasn’t looking at his phone when it happened. He saw it with his own two eyes while his phone was filming. “I stopped the video, went back—and my phone caught it,” he said. “It’s weird, for sure. I don’t know what it is.”

He then showed the footage: A morning skyline that, for a split second, appears to dim and glitch. It was almost like someone dimmed the switch on the sun for a moment.

What’s happening here?

According to the National Space Centre of the United Kingdom, there are several reasons you might see a bright light or another visual phenomenon in the sky. That list of possibilities includes natural ones like meteors and fireballs.

Others are man made occurrences. That list includes aircraft lights and contrails, sky lanterns, and drones. Additionally, you can sometimes see what is known as a satellite flare. A series of satellites strung together can also create a visual anomaly.

“When the sun is just below the horizon,” the article explains, “orbiting satellites above Earth can be seen due to the light they reflect. Typically, this makes them most visible for a while after sunset or before sunrise.”

Of course, in the absence of a concrete explanation, many people on the internet will inevitably turn to conspiracy theories. Do we really live in a simulation after all? Or maybe Danny witnessed alien activity. We’ll never know for sure.

Viewers react

One viewer wrote, “An alien tripped over the sun’s extension cord.”

Another, going by Log Cabin Chad, said, “I work outdoors 8+ hours a day. I’ve seen this happen 3-4 times a month lately. Glad I’m not the only one.”

One commenter went full “Truman Show” and said, “The sun is now an LED light bulb. No longer the soft buttery yellow/orange.”

The video also had one man waxing philosophical: “Can we just take a moment of silence for normalcy? Every day has me questioning this timeline.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Danny for comment.

