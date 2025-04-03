‘They’re only $1’: Woman goes to Dollar General. Then she looks inside nondescript package of dishwasher packs

If you’re having trouble finding the viral off-brand Cascade dishwasher packs at Dollar Tree, look no further than Dollar General.

“Y’all remember when that Dollar Tree video went viral off those dishwasher packs that are like the Cascade but they are $1 for 30?” TikTok user @true_reviews1 asks her 73,000 followers while standing in the middle of a Dollar General aisle. “I just found some but I’m not at the Dollar Tree.”

She flips her camera’s orientation to showcase the dishwasher packs.

“I’m at Dollar General, and it’s on their dollar aisle,” she says before opening one of the containers to unveil the multi-colored gel pods.

“Same thing,” the content creator declares.

“They have 10 of these,” she adds, referring to the number of containers on the shelf.

“So, if you didn’t find them at the Dollar Tree, you can find them at the Dollar General on the dollar aisle,” @true_reviews1 states.

In addition, the Dollar General dupes are cheaper.

“At Dollar Tree, they’re $1.25. And here, they’re only $1,” she says. “They actually work pretty good. I’ve had plenty of them. You get 35 for $1.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @true_reviews1 via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Dollar General via press email and Dollar Tree via media contact form.

Viewers rush to Dollar General

Her video has garnered over 191,000 views. Commenters shared that they have been searching for the dupes at Dollar Tree, to no avail.

“Ive not been able to find them at dollar tree since it went viral. Thank you for showing that,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve never found them at my dollar tree. I will try DG! Thanks,” another echoed.

A third was dismayed that they found out about this far too late. “Now [TikTok] shows me this. i just bought a box of 38 at target for 19.99,” they remarked.

Furthermore, others applauded the affordable counterpart.

“They work the same as cascade I’ve been using for years,” one user stated.

“I use these and they’re legit!” another concurred.

What is up with the Cascade dupe?

These off-brand pods went viral in October. Dollar Tree enthusiast Marissa (@marissainthemidwest) discovered these while on one of her shopping trips in the dollar-plus section there. After opening three different containers, she confirmed they were similar to Cascade and decided to buy them. From there, the pods took off. Many customers have made videos about them and how similar they are to their name-brand counterpart.

Due to their popularity, customers have had a hard time finding them in stock at Dollar Tree. So if you’re not having any luck finding these at your local Dollar Tree, swing by your local Dollar General.

