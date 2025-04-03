‘Fill up quality gas only cmon’: Dodge Charger driver is about to fill up at Food 4 Less. Then a man tells him to go to Shell instead

According to a study by AAA in 2016, there is a big difference between top-tier gas and regular.

Consumer Reports explains that gasoline “is essentially a shared commodity, often stored in common containers until it is purchased by a major retailer. After that, the retailer treats the gas with a specific additive, giving the fuel its brand identity.”

These additives aren’t just for flair; they are detergents that protect “increasingly sophisticated engines from carbon build-up” and preserve a vehicle’s “original performance and emissions.”

Recently, Shell gas station owner wrklikeme (@wrklikeme) garnered over 345,000 views when he took the bold step to teach a Dodge Charger owner the difference between top-tier gas and regular.

Use good gas on premium engines

Wrklikeme begins the video by approaching the driver of a Dodge Charger at a Food 4 Less gas station and warning him that saving money in the short term could cost money in the long term.

“If you want it to last long, the fuel economy and everything like that,” he said, “go fill over there at that Shell station.”

To prove his point, he also offered to pay for the man’s gas. Afterward, he explained the difference additives could make for car performance.

“[It’s a] beautiful Charger right here. Feed it quality fuel. You don’t want to feed your child McDonald’s, all the processed food. You want to feed your car like your child and give it the quality nutrients it needs,” he said.

Multiple viewers stated that the gasoline comes from the same source, so the driver isn’t getting premium gasoline.

“Wait till u all realize all the fuel in your city comes from the same tanks,” one said.

“Yet both stations get the gas from the same supplier lmao,” another agreed.

“I worked at gas station gas is same at every brand,” a third added.

A chemical engineer added that gasoline blending is a uniform practice.

“I am chemical engineer, specialized in gasoline blending for 4.5 years in TX. All gasolines have to meet EPA standard be4 leaving refineries. Ethanol ~10% to ensure clean burning and maintain octane,” he said.

Others defended wrklikeme’s point, explaining that top-tier gas does exist.

“You invested in Shell so it makes sense too, but yeah, Shell is a good gas and very good fuel,” a viewer said.

“Shell is the best, but Costco sell top tier iykyk,” a second remarked.

“Chevron/Shell only best gas,” a viewer replied.

Is Shell top tier?

According to BBC’s TopGear, Shell gasoline has a few special properties that help a vehicle last. Both “Shell V-Power Unleaded and Diesel removes and protects from the build-up of performance-robbing deposits on key fuel system components, such as intake valves.” Additionally, Shell V-Power Unleaded also contains a friction modifier that helps provide “protection against wear” and “corrosion.”

Shell reportedly offers multiple types of top-tier gasoline. This includes its regular gasoline that helps improve a vehicle’s mileage with octane levels between 85 and 87, Plus gasoline, which has the same cleaning performance but with higher octane levels of 88 and 90, and Shell V-Power Nitro+, which removes “100% of performance-robbing deposits.”

Consumer Reports also lists Shell among the top-tier gasoline providers alongside Chevron, Citgo, QT/Quik Trip, and 76.

