‘Then I go in to use that coupon’: Shopper buys Kraft’s gluten-free mac and cheese 4 different times. Each one is missing a key ingredient

For many, Kraft Mac and Cheese is a comfort food, for both the best and worst days.

What might not be so comforting is preparing a box of Kraft for dinner, only to find that there is no cheese provided.

A woman has taken to TikTok to address the company publicly, as she has purchased four boxes of the gluten-free version of the boxed macaroni and cheese—all missing the packet of cheese sauce mix.

Kraft Mac and Cheese—without the cheese?

In a video that has drawn over 388,000 views on TikTok, user Abby (@aceengel) says she has been provided coupons by the company in response to her complaints. However, the problem isn’t being addressed, she says, as each box she buys with her coupons lacks a cheese packet.

“This video is for Kraft Mac and Cheese,” she says in the video. “Hi, I have emailed you, but the problem is not being solved, and I think there’s some miscommunication or it’s just like an automated thing, like nobody’s actually reading my message. I’m gluten-free and I had gotten now four boxes of gluten-free mac and cheese that do not have a sauce packet inside.”

Abby even notes that she’s purchased each Kraft box at a different store. “These are—all four boxes have been bought at separate locations, even in different cities, because I work in a different city than I live in,” she claims.

What’s wrong with Kraft’s mac and cheese coupon?

She tells viewers that the coupon she is receiving from the company is not solving the problem because there is not a packet of cheese sauce mix in the next box that she buys with that coupon.

“I have filled out the form on Kraft’s website, and all that happens—with picture proof of the empty box with no sauce packet—they sent me a letter in the mail that says ‘we’re sorry,’ and a coupon for a free box of mac and cheese at my store of choice, gluten-free,” she says.

Abby acknowledges that Kraft, at the very least, offers her a coupon for the correct kind of mac and cheese. “They give me the right coupon,” she says. “But the thing is, then I go and I use that coupon and I get another box of mac and cheese, and I open it up, and there’s no sauce packet inside. So giving me a coupon to get another box of mac and cheese isn’t solving the problem because Kraft Mac and Cheese is not addressing the problem in their line of production.”

Attempts to contact the company by phone were also unhelpful, she says, as she spoke to a customer service representative who was ultimately unable to help her.

Based on the number of boxes she has purchased that are missing their cheese sauce mix packets, and the variety of stores she has purchased them from, she says it might be a more widespread issue.

Kraft responds

The official TikTok account for Kraft Mac and Cheese did respond to Abby’s video, stating that they were not experiencing issues with the boxed macaroni product missing any vital components.

“Hello,” the official account’s comment on Abby’s video reads. “We apologize for this issue. We’re not having any quality issues with our gluten-free Kraft Mac and Cheese.”

And in a follow-up video, Abby says that the company has not reached out to her to rectify the situation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abby via TikTok direct message, as well as to Kraft via email.

Viewers weigh in

Many viewers reacted strongly to the way the official account for Kraft responded to Abby’s video.

“Clearly @kraftmacandcheese doesn’t know how this app works… we come together on this app and stick up for each other when needed,” one commenter wrote. “In tha clurb, we all fam. Except for Kraft Mac and cheese-less.”

“The way I would never buy Kraft again if I was the one experiencing this and they responded this way?!?” another said.

“Whoever made the comment from the Kraft account is DEFINITELY getting called into the office today,” a third wrote.

#kraftmacandcheese #glutenfree #fyp ♬ original sound – Abby @aceengel Hi, @KraftMacnCheese I have tried emailing and calling you abiut this problem, but your coupon seems like a band-aid and the problem isnt being solved in your production company! Gluten Free Mac & Cheese boxes do not have the sauce packet in them! I have had this happen with 4 different boxes from 4 different stores in the past 2 months. I’ve contacted you, you’ve given me a coupon, and when i use that coupon to get a new box? It doesnt have a sauce packet in it either!! Please check out your production line to see where sauce packets are getting missed! Im not upset, I just want you to know this is happening so you can fix it! #kraft

Others shared that they were having similar experiences with missing packets of cheese sauce mix in their boxes of the gluten-free pasta.

“WAIT SAME IM ALSO GF AND THIS HAS BEEN HAPPENING TO ME,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s happening in ohio and wv too cuz I’m allergic to wheat so I get GF and I travel back and forth so it has to be an entire batch like this,” another commented. “and them commenting you’re lying? be so fr.”

Several commenters also wrote that they would be purchasing a box of the gluten-free macaroni and cheese to see for themselves if it was a more widespread issue.





