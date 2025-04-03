‘Me right before I sell my car on marketplace’: Man gets coconut oil and vinegar. Then he shows how to use it to remove scratches from your car

Creator Ben Tested (@Ben.Tested) has built an online following by making videos that test various claims found online. His slogan is, “Don’t Worry, It’s Ben Tested.”

Testing the coconut oil and vinegar hack

In one of his videos, he tests the claim that coconut oil and vinegar can remove scratches from car surfaces.

He mixes coconut oil with distilled vinegar in a small bowl and then heats it in the microwave. The coconut oil melts into the vinegar, creating a smooth liquid.

Ben Tested applies the mixture to the surface of a black car covered in scratches. As he wipes the surface, the scratches disappear. He then pans the camera to himself and gives a thumbs-up, signaling that the mixture works and has been “tested.”

Viewers are suspicious of the hack

However, viewers aren’t exactly sold. The viral video has 17.5 million views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.

One viewer shared their experience with the hack in the comments section. They shared, “It worked for light scratches, but for major scratches, it didn’t work. Oh well. I had nothing to lose except a few minutes of my life. It was worth a shot. I’ve been told I need to do it continuously if I want the scratches to stay gone because it will wash off.”

Another viewer expressed their suspicions: “What happens when it dries off?” To which a viewer replied, “The scratches are visible again.”

“All cool until it dries and they magically are still there,” one viewer commented.

One viewer jokingly added, “Lotion for cars.”

This viral hack has sparked much discussion. On Reddit, many users shared their thoughts. “The oils just fill the scratch in. The next wash, the scratch will be there again,” user Emiswow wrote.

Another user, Scottwax, offered a different perspective: “That’s shady stuff used car dealerships do to temporarily make the cars look better. And a lot of body shops use an oily glaze to hide buffer trails they’ve left.”

The effectiveness of the coconut oil and vinegar hack

The coconut oil and vinegar hack seems effective, but it appears to work only on light scratches and isn’t a permanent solution.

However, according to My Car Makes Noise, using vinegar comes with its own complications: “Vinegar will also wear away at some of the paint’s natural lubrication, making it more vulnerable to dings and scratches.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ben Tested via email for comment.

