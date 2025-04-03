‘I hate sour cream and love these so I’m really struggling with this info’: Shopper buys a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. Then she takes a closer look at the back

You’re never too old to learn something new, and recently, a house of 20-year-old women discovered that Cool Ranch Doritos, known as Cool Original in the UK, is a familiar flavor that they’d never realized.

In a video viewed over 2.1 million times as of publication, TikToker G (@ggh.hope) posted explained that “a house of 20 year old girls just found out cool original Doritos are sour cream flavored.”

Chip flavors aren’t always what they seem

G and her housemates are the only ones to recently realize that their preconceptions about their favorite chip are wrong.

TikToker Laurttaylor garnered over 2.6 million views when she posted her realization that the red bag of Doritos isn’t the regular Doritos flavor but nacho cheese.

Viewers shared their own surprise about the Cool Ranch flavor

“I hate sour cream and love these so i’m really struggling with this info,” a viewer said.

“Thought it was ranch..” a second added.

“Ppl saying they hate sour cream… wait until you find out how ranch is made…” another remarked.

Even the UK branch of Doritos chimed in, to the delight of G, “And life was never the same.”

Others debated the new knowledge, claiming Cool Ranch isn’t exactly sour cream-flavored.

“Hardly, I love them but I don’t like sour cream,” a viewer said.

“They don’t even taste like sour cream though,” another remarked.

“But I love sour cream flavour things and real sour cream but i hate these Doritos… confused,” a third said.

“I’m a sour cream hater till I die and when I tried these I screamed ‘omg there sour cream’ and spat it out. Everyone around me was saying I was wrong and it’s not sour cream I knew I was right,” a viewer shared.

Luckily, If sour cream isn’t your thing, then you can try any of the 17-plus flavors of Doritos, such as Sweet and Tangy BBQ, Flamin’ Hot Limon, Salsa Verde, or Spicy Nacho.

The Daily Dot reached out to G via TikTok comment and Frito Lay via email.

