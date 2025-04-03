‘She just flashed my entire kitchen supply’: Woman shows household products like Fabuloso, Ajax, Cascade. Then she reveals she no longer uses them as a cancer survivor

A health influencer shows users the household products she avoids as a cancer survivor. Some viewers are shocked by everything on the list.

Instagram user Susana Demore (@onehealedmama) is a cancer survivor turned health influencer. In a video posted on Jan. 14, Demore lists the products she no longer allows into her home post-cancer treatment.

The household products appear as a series of still images, and they include non-stick pans, Tupperware and other plastic food containers, aluminum foil, Saran wrap, plastic cooking utensils and cutting boards, “toxic” counter cleaners like Fabuloso, plug-in air fresheners, and conventional sponges.

What did Demore replace these household products with?

Plastic Tupperware → glass Tupperware

Ajax → Bon Ami Kitchen Powder

Aluminum foil → unbleached parchment paper

Saran Wrap → beeswax paper

Teflon/non-stick pans → stainless steel pots/pans

Plastic cutting boards → wood and stainless steel cutting boards

Plastic/nylon cooking utensils → teak cooking utensils

“Toxic” dishwasher soap → Non-toxic dish detergent

Conventional sponge → Scrubbing brush/FEBU

Non-stick baking sheets → stainless steel or glass

Fabuloso → TrulyFree Everyday cleaner

Plug-in air fresheners/candles → Essential oil diffusers

Why did Demore replace these household products after cancer treatment?

In the caption, Demore wrote that she made this decision because “many everyday kitchen items contain hidden toxins linked to serious health issues.”

These concerns include:

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are found in traditional cleaning products and can trigger headaches and other health issues.

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are also known as “forever chemicals,” are found in non-stick cookware and food packaging.

Bisphenol A (BPA) in certain aluminum foil containers and packaging can leach chemicals into your food, particularly when heated.

“After my cancer diagnosis, I couldn’t ignore the toxic load anymore,” Demore wrote. “While we can’t control everything, small, intentional changes matter. Remember, do what you can, when you can. Your health is worth it.”

Are these household products toxic?

The connection between PFAS exposure and cancer risk is well-documented. Studies also show that BPA is associated with cancer.

The American Lung Association confirms that many cleaning supplies and household products include chemicals that can be harmful to your health, in particular your respiratory system.

Those chemicals include VOCs, and they can contribute to chronic respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and headaches. You can find them in products like products like aerosol sprays, air fresheners, chlorine bleach, detergents, and floor cleaners.

The American Lung Association recommends reading labels carefully and choosing household products with reduced amounts of VOCs and other fragrances. The organization also provides a few alternatives for those like Demore who are trying to avoid chemical exposure.

Viewers react

In the comments section, some viewers offered nuanced reactions to the information curated by Demore. Others merely teased her for the editing job she did on the video.

One viewer said, “Make it faster next time so we really can’t see anything.”

A second viewer agreed, “Moms, this is not Vine. You’re allowed to have longer reals.

A third viewer wrote, “Before I read the caption, I curated my own list of swaps based on my life! They’re very similar to hers!”

A fourth viewer said, “So what do you want me to use, stones and rocks?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Demore via email and Instagram direct message for comment. It contacted Colgate-Palmolive, the parent company of Fabuloso and Ajax, via online contact form. It also reached out to Cascade’s parent company, P&G, via email for comment.

