‘That car was on 1 hp bro’: Driver records moment 2013 Kia’s engine blew up. Not everyone is sympathetic

A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing with viewers the exact moment his 2013 Kia Sportage’s engine blew up.

User @thegregorylife dedicates most of his social media page to showcasing artwork. In a recent video, though, the content creator recorded the moment his engine gave out. As of press time, it’s unclear whether this was a spontaneous incident or if @thegregorylife intentionally messed with his car.

Still, @thegregorylife left a PSA to viewers about the importance of regular car maintenance. “Remember to change oil regularly,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s accompanying caption, which was followed by a winky-face emoji.

As of Monday, @thegregorylife’s video had amassed more than 1.4 million views.

You risk damaging your car if it doesn’t get regular maintenance checks

It can be a pain to remember to change your car’s oil every few months. That said, it’s definitely worth it to do so. If you don’t replace the oil on Kias, specifically, one dealership for the manufacturer noted that the car risks problems such as reduced performance and efficiency, an overheated engine, or a complete engine breakdown.

When do most cars need their oil changed?

According to AAA, oil intervals may vary based on the car’s age, type of oil, and driving conditions. In the past, it noted, oil changes were required every 3,000 miles or so. But nowadays, newer cars can go 5,000 to 7,500 miles before they get serviced again.

Kia’s website said that its cars need fresh oil every couple thousand miles. It said that certain cars may need servicing more frequently, though, especially if they’re used for racing, commercial use, heavy towing, and off-roading.

Problems with Kia Sportages

According to CoPilot, shoppers on the market for a new car should avoid buying Kias that were manufactured in certain years. It recommended avoiding buying used Sportages, in particular, from the following model years: 2000, 2001, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

“These are some of the worst years of creation for the Kia Sportage,” CoPilot reported. It said that Sportages during these years are both unreliable and expensive. But it said the most common issue with Sportages manufactured then is engine failure.

CoPilot clarified that it thinks 2012 was the worst year for Kia Sportages, but all of the aforementioned ones have their own host of problems.

What’s worse is that engine issues are both dangerous and expensive to fix.

“It’s best to avoid the Kia Sportage models prone to this issue to avoid unnecessary expenses,” CoPilot advised. “The 2011, 2012, and 2013 are versions that have garnered the most customer complaints in terms of engine issues over the years.”

And @thegregorylife isn’t the only Sportage owner to report issues with their car’s engine. In a 2023, r/kia subreddit, another owner of a 2013 Kia Sportage said that they were driving when they heard “a loud pop and squealing.” Later, they said they saw smoke coming out from under their hood.

“The tow truck picked up my car and called the next morning, stating there was a hole in my engine,” the Redditor wrote. They added, too, that Kia refused to pay for a new one.

Viewers don’t offer sympathy to the affected driver

In the comments of @thegregorylife’s video, several viewers were skeptical that the user’s engine exploded on a whim. Many, in fact, pointed out the fact that @thegregorylife’s Sportage was dusty and dirty and assumed that the driver hadn’t been taking good care of it to begin with.

“Your car was begging for mercy bro,” one viewer said.

“I’m sure this is a satire video but genuinely how could someone let their car get like that?? Like even for a work vehicle that’s wild,” another added.

“That car was on 1 hp bro,” a third user quipped.

“The inside tells me all I need to know,” a fourth commenter wrote.

To these types of comments, @thegregorylife clarified that his Sportage was a quarry vehicle, meaning it was used to transport materials such as rock and gravel.

Some other commenters said they understood @thegregorylife’s plight as similarly unfortunate situations have happened to them.

“I changed my oil religiously in my elantra and same thing still happened,” one man shared.

“Mine did the same,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thegregorylife via TikTok comment and to Kia through email.

