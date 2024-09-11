‘I might as well trade my car in for a scooter’: Kia driver contemplates letting the ‘Kia boys’ come for her car after slew of problems with A/C, engine

In recent years, car manufacturer Kia has faced considerable negative press.

During the “Kia Boyz” trend of 2022, thieves realized that the security systems in the car could be easily exploited using brute force and a USB cable. While some additional security measures have been put in place in the intervening years, Kia drivers are still complaining about a host of issues with their cars.

For example, one Kia driver said their car broke down in the middle of the road, leading to an unsatisfactory response from their dealership. Another claimed that her new Kia, which cost her around $45,000, stopped working soon after purchase.

Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing her own issues with her Kia K5.

Why is this Kia driver considering letting thieves take the car?

In a video with over 98,000 views, TikTok user Arielle (@cuuurlyari) explains why she thinks she’s ready to get rid of her car.

While she says that she really enjoys the look and feel of the car, including the vehicle’s panoramic roof, she says that other issues with the vehicle have ruined her experience with the car.

To start, she says that her car experiences major glitches, especially when it comes to the infotainment system.

“I’ll be somewhere, I need directions, and the thing just [goes] black,” she says, referring to the car’s screen. “And the only fix for me is to turn my car off and turn it back on. How am I going to do that driving down the highway? How am I going to do that in the sundown town?”

She continues by noting that the car’s air conditioning stopped working despite her car not getting into any accidents, and that the lock button on the car is beginning to have issues.

“At this point, if the engine breaks down, I’m just going to leave the car where it’s at and let the Kia Boys come get it, because it’s not even worth it,” she declares. “I might as well trade my car in for a scooter. Or a bike.”

On top of her own issues, she says that someone with whom she was deployed got a similar car and had a breakdown within 5 minutes of driving.

“I can’t get my A/C fixed until October because the part is on a backorder… not like it’s hot or anything,” Arielle writes in the video’s caption.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Kia spokesperson wrote, “As we would recommend to any Kia owner, please bring your vehicle to your local Kia dealer to address any issues that have been encountered.”

Why are Kia parts backordered?

While the actual reliability of the Kia is a debated topic, with groups like J.D. Power consistently awarding the K5 a “Great” score in Quality and Reliability and others reporting significant issues like gas tanks that suddenly expand, one thing that is certain is that Kia and other car manufacturers are facing major issues with backordered parts.

Although some claim this has to do with issues related to break-ins, others say the story is a little more complicated.

WUSA9 looked into the aforementioned claims of theft-related part shortages in April 2023 and found that nine businesses they interviewed “said parts for most makes of cars are backordered because of continued supply chain problems linked to the pandemic and that any delays with Kia parts are similar to those for other vehicles.”

“In regards to the TikTok issue and the resulting repairs, it is worth mentioning that in a majority of cases, the parts on hold have been ‘out of production’ for, in some cases, for several years,” a Kia spokesperson told WUSA9. “And given the supply chain issues that you mentioned below, restarting production of those pieces, i.e. the plastic shroud around the base of the steering wheel, is very difficult. But we are doing all we can to assist.”

In the comments section, users shared their own thoughts on Kia vehicles.

“I have a Kia K5 and no problems. I think these problems can literally happen with any car you get,” said a user.

“I have a K5. in April my air started to randomly go out. In July it cut off & never came back on,” claimed another. “The air blower is too strong & burnt out the entire wiring harness under the hood.”

“Lol my k5 is fine. I’ve had it for a year, and no problems. sorry about yours,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kia via email and Arielle via Instagram and TikTok DM.

