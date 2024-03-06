‘We’ve seen a ton of them’: Mechanic issues warning about Kia and Hyundai engines

In a trending TikTok video that has quickly captivated the internet with over 200,000 views, Ryan Crutchfield of Crutchfield Automotive (@crutchfieldauto) in Alabama has ignited a conversation on a pressing engine issues plaguing owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Through his candid discussion on engine failures, Crutchfield sheds light on the matter concerning specific makes and models.

“I wonder if anybody out there is seeing that on [Kia and Hyundai] motors,” a Utah mechanic muses before Crutchfield’s response video, diving into his firsthand experience with these issues at his shop. “Yes, we’ve seen a ton of them. That’s what we do a lot of at the shop,” he says. He specifically points out the Kia and Hyundai [2.4-liter engine], especially in models from 2012 to 2016, then adding, “And the lowest mileage [for engine replacement] being 40,000 miles. That’s low.” His observations highlight a widespread problem that has resulted in numerous vehicles requiring engine replacements well before what many would consider an average lifespan. Crutchfield’s commentary underscores a troubling trend, “The majority of the ones we see with rod knock and just a wiped engine…if they make it past the 150,000 mark, typically, they’re good for a long time.”

These engine failures are not isolated to Crutchfield’s Alabama shop. Hyundai and Kia have acknowledged the problem on a grand scale, setting aside a staggering 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion U.S.D.) to address defective Theta GDI engines. The defects, centered around manufacturing issues in the crankshafts, have led to bearing failure and engine failure in approximately 2.4 million Hyundais and 1.8 million Kias. These issues have culminated in a class action suit and settlements to rectify the problem for affected consumers.

Nearly two years after a $3.1 billion settlement was reached concerning the Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, Hyundai and Kia have found themselves in another settlement covering an additional 2.1 million vehicles. This subsequent settlement encompasses a broader range of models equipped with Theta II 2.4-liter multipoint fuel injection (MPI), 1.6-liter Gamma GDI, and 2.0-liter Nu GDI engines, further highlighting the pervasive nature of these engine issues.

A range of relief options have been outlined for those covered by the settlement, including an extended warranty, repair reimbursement, goodwill payments, and even compensation for vehicles lost to engine fires. This comprehensive approach addresses how consumers have been impacted by these engine failures, providing a semblance of restitution for their inconvenience and financial burden.

“I got lucky; I got a 2010 Kia Optima with the 2.4 original engine with 205,000 [miles],” said one person. Another fortunate person wrote: “On my 2nd Kia Sedona. The first one had 250,000 miles and was totaled in an accident. No issues. Current ’07 has 296,000. No oil consumption, no issues of any kind. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned.”

One person accused Crutchfield of potentially ripping unknowing customers off, writing, “That’s why they extended the warranty on them. So if you are replacing engines and changing the customer, you are ripping your customers off.” Crutchfield agreed on the premise but added, “Yep, but do you know how many are being denied? Piles of them. It sounds like a great thing until they won’t cover it; it happens all the time here.”

But others have seen the engine failures firsthand: “I put one in a [Kia Soul.] Had 20k miles. The guy thought he got a deal at auction, and it was knocking like the police.”

“2016 Santa Fe Sport at 100,400 kile—boom rod smacking!” said one commenter. “Hyundai took care of it, prop a rebuilt. They gave me a ’23 Armada Tank to drive. No charge! Got 6k on it now, so far, so good.”

Ryan Crutchfield’s TikTok video serves not just as a warning to current and prospective Kia and Hyundai owners but also as a testament to the power of social media in amplifying consumer issues. By bringing attention to the engine failures of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, Crutchfield has contributed to a broader awareness and understanding of a significant issue affecting thousands of car owners. As the automotive industry continues to grapple with these challenges, the experiences shared by Crutchfield and others underscore the importance of accountability and consumer advocacy.

In Hyundai’s response, the company “encourages Hyundai customers to stay on top of their vehicles’ regular care and maintenance with Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance.

“Hyundai has you covered for normal, factory-scheduled maintenance intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). More frequent maintenance due to severe driving or conditions is excluded. Hyundai also offers America’s Best Warranty—our full suite of warranties—including an extensive New Vehicle Warranty, industry-leading Powertrain Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and more— to further support our commitment to provide vehicles of high quality, dependability, and reliability.”

The Daily Dot has contacted Crutchfield and Kia for comment.