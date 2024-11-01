‘I could’ve bought for $10’: Woman makes Jimmy John’s Picklewich at home using Walmart delivery. Then she gets the bill

Low-carb deli sandwich lovers are probably well acquainted with the picklewich. Jimmy John’s is one food chain that offers the item. Its name is self-explanatory: The innards of a sandwich stuffed into a pickle instead of bread.

TikToker Bailey Daugh (@baidaugh) wanted to see if she could make her own picklewich at home. However, the influencer believes it may’ve been better to just buy it ready-made.

Buy? Or make at home?

The clip begins with Daugh chomping down on her homemade picklewich. However, a text overlay at the top of the video indicates it wasn’t a fiscally sound decision.

“Spending $85 to make a picklewich. Just to make a copycat Jimmy John’s picklewich that I could’ve bought for $10,” it reads.

Although the TikToker does concede in a caption for the clip that there was an upside. “I mean now i can make more than 1 picklewich,” she wrote.

As the video progressed, Daugh takes a bite of her creation. She utters a sigh of satisfaction and with food in her mouth says, “It’s so good.”

Next, the video transitions to her dumping a bunch of plastic grocery bags on a countertop.

“Why spend $10 on a Jimmy John’s picklewich when I could spend $85 on Walmart delivery. And make my own at home,” she says, the bags of groceries before her.

Anatomy of a Picklewich

Daugh admits, however, that not everything in her order was picklewich-related. “There may have been a few things in my order that did not have anything to do with picklewiches. But that’s beside the point,” she says, holding up packages of donuts and snack cakes.

While she unpacks a large jar of pickles, Daugh says, “Somebody said that they were almost $10 with tax. So, naturally I said I could make that at home. Mine are gonna be a little bit smaller. They’re gonna be like sliders instead of sandwiches. But this is all that Walmart had for giant pickles.”

According to Daugh, the store’s produce selection was limited. “The shopper at Walmart literally sent me a picture of the produce at Walmart and it was completely bare. These were the only tomatoes that they had,” she says, showing them off to the camera.

Toppings

“I also wanted a bag of lettuce. A bag of shredded lettuce and this is literally the only head of lettuce that they had. He sent me a picture of that, this is the only head of lettuce. That’s kind of sad,” she says, continuing with her Walmart produce slander.

Following this, the video cuts to her cutting up the lettuce, followed by the tomatoes. After that, she scoops out of the inside of the pickles. “Right off the bat $10 is looking a lot better than this. If I would’ve just went to Jimmy John’s…these pickles would’ve already hollowed out. And they would’ve been a little bit bigger than this,” she says.

Next, she packs a folded piece of ham into the hollowed pickle and then one slice of cheese. She then garnishes the cheese with mayonnaise, which she tops with lettuce. She takes a bite, but then remembers she forgot her tomatoes. After this, she continues to munch on the picklewich, this time, with tomatoes in it.

Due to the messy nature of the sandwich, she says that she wouldn’t recommend eating one on a first date.

TikTokers are confused

Several people expressed that they couldn’t understand how she spent so much money on groceries to make the picklewich. “U can make it at home for no more then $15 actually. Which is what i did. So where did $85 come from?” one wrote.

Someone else said that she could have a better homemade picklewich experience. They wrote, “You can buy a pickle bucket for $7 on the jimmy johns catering menu.”

This revelation appeared to intrigue Daugh, who replied with, “WHAT.”

One TikToker had another idea: “I think you need a barrel pickle. You can find them in the deli department.”

Another person remarked that they, too, have tried to do homemade dupes of popular chain offerings. Just like Daugh, however, they ended up spending more than they would have liked. “This is me everytime I make chipotle bowls at home,” they said. “I spend 4x the amount and 4x the effort when I could’ve just went to chipotle.”

One TikToker also remarked that their local Jimmy John’s sells picklewiches for less than the amount Daugh cited. “My Jimmy John’s sells them for $6.49 I’m concerned by some charging like $10,” they said.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Jimmy John’s sells a standard turkey picklewich for $7.69.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Daugh, Jimmy John’s, and Walmart via email.



