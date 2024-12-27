‘Have fun with your rubber duckies.’: Woman buys Jeep Cherokee. Then it stops working 6 weeks later

The Jeep brand has been a beloved American icon since the 1940s, back when cars had just started to become common.

However, recent sales trends, especially with the latest models, indicate a shift in consumer perception.

Jeep sold 38,897 Wranglers in the second quarter of 2024. This follows a decline from 2023, when Jeep sold 84,642 Wranglers, significantly down from 181,410 units in 2022—a drop of 53.34% year-over-year.

Things hit a new low in Q3-24, when Jeep’s parent company Stellantis saw sales decline 20%, per the Detroit Free Press.

This decline is also reflected on platforms such as TikTok, where customers are reporting several problems with the Wrangler and other Jeep vehicles as well.

Here are some of the most viral Jeep flops of 2024, a year marked by drivers, dealerships, and mechanics complaining about their cars on social media.

Jeep Cherokee breaks down in 6 weeks

TikTokers Kris and Hillary (@fuelyourwander) shared their frustrating experience with their new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“We bought a brand new Jeep, and within six weeks, the rear air suspension failed,” Hillary explains in the video. She stated the repair took three weeks, and while the warranty covered the repair, other costs like shipping the car and renting a vehicle weren’t included.

“Just two days after this, we went to drive the car, and all of a sudden we heard a loud pop, and the rear right airbag failed again,” Hillary says. “It’s obvious that whatever caused this the first time was not resolved by the last dealership.”

The couple has spent over $4,000 out of pocket on a car still under warranty. In their caption, they wrote, “We learned an important lesson the hard way. JEEP = Just Empty Every Pocket.”

In the comments, users advised Kris and Hillary to look into lemon laws, and others suggested they switch to a more reliable brand like Toyota.

‘My car shut down’

TikToker Kenzy (@woahkenzyy) shared her regret of buying a 2021 diesel Jeep Wrangler for $71,000. According to her, problems started almost immediately.

“I was driving on a hot day, going 70 mph uphill, and my car shut down,” she stated. Panicked, she contacted the dealership, who told her the car couldn’t handle more than 70 mph uphill and would keep shutting down if she tried.

Kenzy, who often traveled between Las Vegas and California, was frustrated. The problems didn’t end there. Her Jeep sometimes wouldn’t start, and the dealership’s response was, “Oh, that just kind of happens sometimes. They’re just not very reliable.”

She changed the battery, but the vehicle became unbearably loud. “I had to turn it off in drive-thrus because it was so loud and obnoxious,” she says. When she tried to resell it, the car’s value had dropped to $37,000.

“There wasn’t a single day I drove my Jeep that my heart didn’t drop to my feet. I just didn’t feel safe,” Kenzy concludes. “I am so thankful to have a quiet car now. I will never be buying one again.”

Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks down 3 times in one year

In a video posted by the car-rating site Edmunds.com (@edmunds) on TikTok, a Jeep Grand Cherokee is seen being towed back to the dealership for the third time in a year.

“For the third time in a year of ownership, our Jeep Grand Cherokee has broken down and had to be towed to the dealership, leaving us stranded,” the video’s caption reads.

The issue seems to be a pin in the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that keeps unplugging itself, causing multiple system failures.

The video shows the car’s dashboard with numerous alerts: “AutoPark Disabled, SOS unavailable, Service the airbag system, ParkSense unavailable, Parking brake’s unavailable, and no power steering.”

Despite the Grand Cherokee being one of Jeep’s best-selling models known for its blend of off-road capability, luxury, and value, this video paints a different picture.

Woman’s dad who used to build Jeeps tells her not to buy one

TikTok creator Anne-Marie (@amssugg) posted a video issuing a PSA for her audience: Don’t ever buy a Jeep Wrangler.

Her video begins with Anne-Marie acknowledging the likely backlash that she’ll receive from the Jeep fanbase.

“People get so mad at me on this app whenever I mention that my dad worked for Jeep for over 40 years making Jeep Wranglers, and he told me to absolutely never purchase one,” Anne-Marie shares. “Like so mad. People get mad.”

Despite the anticipated reactions, she firmly stands by her father’s advice against buying a Wrangler.

Anne-Marie wraps up her video with a nod to the Jeep Wrangler community’s popular accessory, a rubber duck, saying, “But, have fun with your rubber duckies,” and smiles.

Jeep Grand Cherokee disappoints yet again

TikToker Danielle (@danielle.e10) posted a video sharing a strong message for anyone considering buying a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Don’t.

In the clip, Danielle shares her frustrating experience with the vehicle.

“My sunroof has been worked on five times,” she says, detailing a persistent leak issue. Despite having only 6,432 miles on the SUV, Danielle states it should have more than 10,000 miles, but it spends more time at the dealership than with her.

Danielle applied for a repurchase from Jeep but was denied. “Even if they repurchase my vehicle, I still have to spend money and run my credit to buy another vehicle,” she notes.

She adds that Jeep’s refusal to provide a rental during repairs has forced her to inconvenience others for transportation and miss work.

“I wanted a Jeep so bad and just based on the customer service I’ve received, hell no, I’ll never buy a Jeep again,” Danielle concludes.

The Daily Dot has regularly reached out to Jeep for comment on these stories. In July, a spokesperson told us: “The Jeep® Wrangler is the most recognizable and capable light vehicle in the world. Over a lifespan of nearly four decades, Jeep Wranglers have faithfully served more than five million owners and accounted for billions of miles of safe travel, including journeys through some of the world’s most hostile environments. Jeep Wranglers have further rewarded their owners with resale values that have long ranked among the highest of any vehicle in the industry. And with the arrival of electrification, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is carving a new niche as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. for two years in a row.”

