‘He told me to never purchase one’: Woman issued warning about Jeep Wranglers from her dad—who made them

This TikTok creator had a straightforward message for people considering buying a Jeep Wrangler: Don’t. The viral video was uploaded by Anne-Marie (@amssugg) and has already amassed almost 600,000 views.

Anne-Marie starts her video anticipating a backlash from people on the internet. Despite that, she explains that her father, whom she says built Jeep Wranglers for decades, has advised her that she should never buy one.

“People get so mad at me on this app whenever I mention that my dad worked for Jeep for over 40 years making Jeep Wranglers, and he told me to absolutely never purchase one,” she said. “Like so mad. People get mad.”

Anne-Marie signs off the video referencing the popular accessory for Wranglers within the Jeep Wrangler owners’ community: a rubber duck.

“But,[…] have fun with your rubber duckies,” she said with a smile.

Jeep Wrangler lore ignites passions

Anne-Marie and her father are not the only ones vowing to steer clear of the iconic American automobile brand, and they wasted no time rushing to the comments to make themselves heard, including former Jeep owners and employees.

“My boyfriend is a manager at a Jeep dealership. We both drive fords lol,” one commenter said.

“Hey I had a Jeep [Wrangler.] [It] was a 2018,[ and it] left me stranded twice. I drive a Toyota now :)[.] I work for Toyota too [laughing with tears emoji],” another TikTok user wrote.

“Yeah I worked as a [Jeep] parts advisor. I’ve seen entire suspension systems have to get replaced after only 2 years off the production line,” someone else wrote.

“The stories he’d tell me [loudly crying face emoji],” Anne-Marie replied.

However, there were some naysayers in the comment section as well.

“I’m still driving my 06 Jeep Wrangler with 187,000 miles on it, with the original engine. Seems pretty good to me,” said one commenter.

“I have a 2020 [Jeep Wrangler]. Just hit 40k miles. So far so good,” said another person in the comments.

So why the Jeep Wrangler concerns? It has been a model that’s faced multiple recalls in recent years for fire risks. More than 500,000 Jeeps were recalled this year alone because of steering wheel issues that made them more susceptible to crashes, too. In March, Jeep’s parent company recalled another 40,000 vehicles, including 2016 Wranglers, over airbag issues.

Anne-Marie declined to comment. The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep for comment as well.