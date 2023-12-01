‘It’s been like this WAAAAY before 2023’: Jeep Grand Cherokee 2023 driver says stop if you’re thinking about buying one

As far as Jeeps go the Grand Cherokee is consistently one of the brand’s most popular models. It’s considered one of the best-selling SUV’s around. And what’s not to love? It’s roomy and polished, and combines all the utility of an off-road sport utility with some of the most luxurious features of the SUV class.

Or at least it’s supposed to.

One TikToker is calling out the brand for one of its popular features. And she’s telling potential buyers to be aware and beware.

Danielle (@danielle.e10) tells her viewers to think twice before investing in a new Jeep Cherokee. In a video posted four days ago, that has gone on to score 252,900 views and counting, she claims that the total package for the new Grand Cherokee leaves a lot to be desired.

According to Danielle, the vehicle’s sunroof has been a nightmare since the day she bought it.

Daniell starts her video listing a number of the things she appreciates about her new car but then describes the problem that has plagued her since she drove it off the lot.

“My sunroof has been worked on five times,” she tells her viewers, describing a persistent leak. “I have 6,432 miles on this vehicle,” she says. “I should have well over 10,000 miles on this vehicle and I don’t because my vehicle spends more time in the dealership than it does in my possession.”

She states that she has applied for a repurchase of the SUV from Jeep and has been denied. However, “even if [Jeep] repurchases my vehicle, I still have to spend money and run my credit to buy another vehicle,” she notes.

According to her, Jeep maintains that it is not liable for replacing the Grand Cherokee. The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, via email for a statement.

“I don’t get a rental every time so I have to inconvenience people for their vehicles for me to get to and from work and have to take off from work so, yes, it does cost me money and it costs me time for a brand new vehicle that I just bought,” she says.

“I wanted a Jeep so bad and just based on the customer service I’ve received, hell no, I’ll never buy a Jeep again.”

Several viewers of Danielle’s video expressed similar frustrations with Jeep and their own vehicles.

“It’s been like this WAAAAY before 2023,” one wrote.

Stacey Wilbanks (@staceywilbanks) stated, “My Jeep has had a leaking sunroof from day 1.”

Another viewer revealed, “It’s not only the new jeeps, I have a 2018 GC Overland, I have taken it to the dealership 6 times to figure out the issue, with no resolution.”

“Had a 2016 Jeep, would push in the gas and it wouldn’t go then just take off. Had it serviced more times than I can count. They ‘couldn’t replicate it’,” another added.

However, other viewers remained firmly in Jeep’s camp.

“I own a 2019 Jeep Cherokee SRT with a sunroof. No issues. Works perfect and no leaks,” Doberman1162 (@doberman1162) wrote.

“I’m on my 3rd Jeep Wrangler and that’s all I’ve ever owned. Had one in Alaska, Colorado, and DC. Love them. I can fix any issue myself,” another commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Danielle via TikTok for further comment.