‘Like ordering sushi at Long John Silver’s’: Woman slams JCPenney after seeing what they did to her hair

After sitting at her hair appointment for five hours, a JCPenney Salon customer posted a TikTok saying they gave her the “worst haircut ever.”

Ashley Brusca (@theclevermess) reached over 63,000 views on her viral video. She tagged @jcpbeauty in the caption, saying, “I can’t. This is the WORST hair cut [sic] ever….EVER. 5 hours and I walked out looking like trash.”

To start her video, Brusca addresses the JCPenney Salon by first saying, “I got a problem.”

What’s the problem?

She says she didn’t bring it up to the workers at the salon because she had already been in the chair for five hours and was ready to be home.

“My hair was down to here,” she says while pointing to just below her chest, “long, blond, beautiful. I had highlights put in.” Brusca adds that getting her hair highlighted at the salon took way longer than expected and was the most lengthy step of the whole process.

“I asked for some layers, but I wanted to keep the length,” she explains.

Brusca’s hair after the cut and during the recording of her video sits right above her chest, roughly 3-4 inches shorter than what she showed as her hair’s previous length. While fluffing the top of her hair, she also mentions that she asked the stylist to give her some curtain bangs.

She pulls at the bottom of her hair to accentuate what the ends look like due to the stylist’s choice of cut. “Here’s how your people cut my layers,” she says. Brusca’s haircut looks as if the stylist cut her hair into choppy layers.

What are choppy layers?

Choppy layers are a style of cut that has a more “edgy, disconnected look, adding texture and volume to the hair.” Choppy layers are best suited for thicker hair and clients who may be seeking a bold statement, Salonory states.

“First of all, … what is this?” Brusca adds, turning around to show viewers the back of her head. “I’m so mad I wanna cry. I don’t even know if you guys do extensions to fix this.”

Before ending her video, she tells viewers, “I cried on the way home,” and she isn’t sure what to do next to fix her hair.

“I don’t even think you guys have the capability of fixing this,” she adds. “I don’t even know if I wanna call the salon because I don’t even wanna see the person that did my hair.”

“You tell me a solution because this ain’t it!” Brusca yells.

Viewers respond

“Unfortunately I think the first mistake was the JCPenney salon,” a user told Brusca in the comments section. “I didn’t even know it still existed. I hope someone can fix this for you.”

Brusca responded, explaining, “I’ve had great experience in the past with them BUT JCPenney emailed me and said my Ccard was going to be shut down for not using it, so I figured I would just use it to get my hair done.”

Another suggested, “Don’t let them do anything else to your hair, if they cut this bad, they’d ruin the rest of your hair with extensions.”

How can you fix choppy layers?

PopSugar posted a blog explaining that fixing your layers is a lot easier than you think if you’re willing to lose more length to your hair. “You can eliminate all of your layers by bringing the bottom of your haircut all the way up to your shortest layer,” they state.

If you got layers that you regret but don’t want to cut your hair any shorter, another solution could be to camouflage the layers by adding in a darker hair color. “With light hair, you can see the details of everything; with dark hair, you only see the silhouette,” PopSugar continues.

If you “hit the tips with a flat iron or smooth down with some product,” this can help hide your layers as well. “The pro recommends dabbing a bit of styling cream on the ends to sleek everything down,” PopSugar adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brusca via TikTok comment and email and to JCPenney via email.

