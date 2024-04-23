‘The entire world is a lie’: Homeowner says lead paint is actually better—and safe. Is she right?

Lead paint was banned by the U.S. government in 1978, but that isn’t stopping someone from advocating for lead paint in 2024.

That someone is TikTok creator @fightingforourfreedom2.0, who got more than 535,000 views for a video put up on Saturday. In it, she makes a connection between the removal of lead paint in homes, the usage of lead vests to protect patients from X-rays during certain diagnostic tests, and the possibility that “they” want the American people to be without the protection from radiation that lead paint might offer.

“I know we’ve been lied to about so much,” she observes before connecting the dots, “but this one to me takes the cake.”

“I remember in the ’80s when they made us get rid of lead paint because they told us that babies and children were eating paint chips and it was causing lead poisoning or whatever,” she observes. “So they made us get rid of lead paint.”

But then, introducing the use of lead vests in dental offices during oral X-rays, she posits, “If our homes were coated and led paint it would be like a barrier between all the radiation that we’re getting. So they couldn’t have that so they took it away.”

“If our homes were coated in lead paint, it would be your roof, your walls … you’d be completely safe in your home. Well, they can’t have that,” she says. “They want us sick and not healthy.”

To further build her case, she asks, “Like when’s the last time you heard of a child eating paint chips, ever? Ever?”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “Lead-based paint is still present in millions of homes, normally under layers of newer paint,” and while it’s usually not an issue if it’s intact, the site cautions, “Deteriorating lead-based paint (peeling, chipping, chalking, cracking, damaged, or damp) is a hazard and needs immediate attention.”

That’s because, according to a Mayo Clinic article, “Signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children include developmental delay, learning difficulties, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, sluggishness and fatigue, abdominal pain, vomiting, constipation, hearing loss, and seizures,” whereas for babies exposed to lead before birth, it might result in premature birth, lower birth weight, and slowed growth.

It can also cause an array of issues for adults, “including high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, difficulties with memory or concentration, headache, abdominal pain, mood disorders, reduced sperm count and abnormal sperm, and miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth in pregnant women.”

The video drew a spectrum of responses.

One said, “X-ray tech here. There is not enough lead in lead paint to protect you from radiation.”

That led someone to respond, “But it does make a difference in the wireless surveillance that they use on us.”

Another cracked in reply, “X-ray machine here, you’re wrong.”

Someone else remarked, “My favorite is when medical doctors say to cut out salt. Yet it’s the first thing they hook you up to when get admitted,” adding, “Celtic salt everyday in my house.”

Another said, “They took away the lead paint and then put up all of these 5g towers.”

Someone else assessed the state of everything, saying, “The entire world is a lie.”

But one, cynically assessing the creator, said, “Give me that tin foil hat. I think you are on to something here.”

Naturally, another responded, “It’s gotta be a lead foil hat now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.