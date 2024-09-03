‘How’s Royal Purple synthetic, vs Pennzoil or Mobil 1?’: Should you change oil brands all the time depending on what’s on sale? Expert weighs in

A car owner’s most common frustrations are the many repair and maintenance requirements that come with owning a vehicle.

And unfortunately, things can get pretty expensive. For example, a man recently sparked conversation online when he revealed his Audi requires $40,000 in repairs after just 3 months.

In another instance, a woman was reportedly quoted $49 for a simple air filter change, which takes a few minutes to complete.

Data backs up these anecdotal experiences. According to Bankrate, the average American car owner spent $12,182 to “own and operate a new car in 2023.”

Unsurprisingly, this drives car owners to constantly seek ways to lower that number whenever possible, without compromising their vehicle’s safety and quality.

Recently, one expert on TikTok weighed on whether you should switch the brand of oil you use in your car based on what’s on sale at the moment.

Should you switch between car oil brands?

Replying to another user’s comment, mechanic and TikTok creator Rich (@fordbossme) said switching between oil brands is fine, but with some important considerations.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 41,800 views at the time of writing, Rich reads out the original question.

“Question: Is it OK to switch brands often? My friend only buys oil on sale,” the stitched comment reads. “It doesn’t matter which brand. He does check for his vehicle specs.”

Rich approves of this practice, stating that as long as the car oil meets the vehicle’s specifications, it’s completely safe to use. He adds that in some cases, one can even go outside the specs.

“If something calls for Dexos or, [if] Motorcraft only recommends specific brands,” Rich explains. “As long as the grade and it’s ILSAC GF-6 rated, I will typically put it in there,” adding that it doesn’t matter if it’s approved by the car manufacturer.

But not in all cases

However, there are some cases when Rich doesn’t recommend this practice.

“I wouldn’t do that under warranty though,” he adds. “I would only do it if it was out of warranty.”

Rich then lists some of the cars he puts “whatever oil” he wants in and “it doesn’t affect anything, Dexos-approved or not” such as his Lincoln Town car, Grand Marquis, Ford F-150, Chevrolet Suburban, and Sierra.

“As long as it has the newer ratings, it surpasses pretty much all the oils that are behind it anyway,” he states.

Rich concludes the video by noting, “A lot of people think because of old wives tales, you can’t switch back and forth and you sure can.”

In the comments, a user has another question for Rich.

“I know you have but I can’t remember, How’s Royal Purple synthetic, vs Pennzoil or Mobil 1?” they wrote.

Rich then responds with another video, saying, “I like Royal Purple a lot for… performance applications because the film strength seems to be pretty strong.”

However, Rich says his top choices would be Pennzoil Platinum and Pennzoil Ultra-Platinum.

Other users agree with Rich’s opinion on switching car oil brands.

“I agree. With oil filters I stay with the manufacturer’s recommendation,” offered one user. “Ford gets Motorcraft, GM gets AC, Honda gets Honda, Chrysler/ Dodge Mopar.”

“I’ve been doing it for years never lost an engine,” shared another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rich (@fordbossme) via TikTok comments and email for further information.

