‘They getting $1 a second’: Dealership quotes driver $49 to change air filter. Here’s what she does instead

Getting routine car maintenance done can feel like a minefield if you don’t know how to do it yourself.

Even the simplest of jobs can seem insurmountable to regular folks with limited experience in car maintenance. This goes for small independent shops that might come highly recommended to corporate dealership operations that charge similar rates for less-than-friendly service.

But it might not be all that hard to do on your own. One car detailer @lamarcapitalr shows how drivers might easily change their own air filter in less than a minute.

In the video, the poster shows his mom who says went to the dealership to see about a cabin air filter change that would run her about $49. Plus, it would require a part that costs $10 to $20, depending on the type of car.

“The dealership was going to charge me $49 to change this filter for my air filter, and I only paid $11,” the woman says in the video.

The poster then shows how to replace a cabin air filter in a car with access from under the hood.

“I’m going to show y’all how to do this for free right quick,” the poster says in the video. “Ma, pop your hood. Less than a minute. $49 to clip two of these.”

He then removes the clips attaching the air intake to slide in a new filter, completing the job in less than a minute.

“Whenever you’re doing something and you’re not sure how you’re going to put it back together, just take a picture,” he says. “I recommend doing a video so you can actually see it and make sure you’re looking at different angles. Forty-nine seconds for $49, so they getting a dollar a second.”

How much should an air filter replacement cost?

Dealerships are known to charge anywhere from $40 to $100 for a cabin air filter replacement. This is pretty high, considering the cost of the filter is closer to $20 for the part. It’s a job that most people can complete within a few minutes, depending on where the cabin filter is located. If not located under the hood, it is typically accessible behind the glovebox.

Why are dealerships so expensive for maintenance?

The high cost of having auto work done at the dealership is in part due to the high level of training mechanics receive. Not only are they trained by the manufacturer, but they are also highly paid. The hours of labor needed to perform service can add up quickly.

Several viewers noted that they typically performed this kind of simple and quick service for themselves. Not to mention, at a fraction of what dealers typically ask.

“Air cabin filter 75 at the shop,” one commenter wrote. “Amazon 11 bucks & I put it in myself. Straight through thr glove compartment. I am a mechanic now.”

“Changed both my air filters for $35 bucks,” another said. “Do it yourself very easy.”

“I bought mine and let my grandpa install it in my older car but my recent car I just watched a YouTube and did it myself!” yet another wrote. “Air smells so much fresher.”

Others shared the high prices they had been quoted, pointing out how far some dealerships and shops will go.

“My dealership tried to charge me $150,” one commenter wrote.

“Honda wants 174,” another said.

“Man Kia was tryn charge me $100 for the cabin and engine filter,” one user commented.

