‘Need y’all’s opinion’: Man’s Audi requires $40,000 in repairs after owning it just 3 months. Should he spend?

To keep or not to keep a lemon? That is the question for this unlucky driver who might now be out several thousand dollars after buying a bad car.

When in reference to a vehicle, a “lemon” is a car (usually used) that has a significant defect or malfunction—like bad brakes, engine, or transmission—that makes it unsafe to drive.

It also generally makes the new owner feel like they got scammed into purchasing something with more issues than they bargained for.

There are some protections for consumers who end up with lemons. On a federal level, consumers who have a warranty are protected under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and some states have specific laws to get lemon owners a refund or replacement.

This car owner is asking for advice on what to do after his used car ended up having a $40,000 issue.

An Audi needing $40,000 repairs

In a trending TikTok video with more than 50,000 views, Trent (@nashvillerealtortrent) explains that he bought a 2018 Audi SQ5 in November of last year with about 81,000 miles. It broke down just three to four months later in early March.

A former mechanic, Trent was a diesel technician in the U.S. Air Force for six years, so he has a general understanding of how to fix mechanical and electrical issues. But as much as he looked he couldn’t figure it out, so he took the car in to an Audi dealership and a second shop.

Turns out the car needs a whole new engine because there’s metal in the oil. That’s gonna run him $40,000—and Audi said they’d only cover half. The other option is $5,500 trade in credit for a new Audi.

Keep in mind, he gave a $24,000 down payment but still owes $21,000. So with either option he’d be out $15,000 to $20,000. That’s a huge chunk of money.

“I get buying a used car, this is the risk. It’s unfortunate that this car, being as new as it is, needs a new engine,” Trent says.

“Just looking for direction [to] see what you guys think. Maybe someone has some advice that I haven’t thought about,” he adds.

Commenters offered several creative solutions, some more plausible than others.

“Sell to Carvana they won’t know,” a top comment read.

“Full coverage, report stolen then light that bad boy up in another town,” a viewer said, suggesting literal insurance fraud.

“You don’t have to buy a new engine. Buy it used and have someone install it for you,” a person said.

“If Audi is going in for half that’s a red flag to me and they’re assuming responsibility either on behalf of the dealership or independently. I’d get an attorney and get them to cover all of it,” another suggested.

“If Audi is going to pay half of the $40,000, why wouldn’t they give you $20,000 to purchase another Audi. WIN/WIN,” a commenter added.

Judging from Trent’s responses in the comment sections it seems like he has a few approaches in mind. He might take the trade in deal and go for a whole other brand, instead opting for a Toyota Tundra.

“But 15k upside down is crazy,” he said.

He may also see if he can take a commenter’s suggestion and get Audi to put in the $20,000 they were willing to pay for the engine and put it toward a new car instead. But it seems like he’s weary of going for an Audi again. Trent is looking at brands that are generally considered more reliable.

Cars are breaking down faster than they used to

In recent years vehicles are deteriorating faster than their predecessors, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

The study—which accounts for 184 specific vehicle issues across nine major categories—found that there were increased problems for nearly two-thirds of the brands included in the study.

“This can likely be attributed to the tumultuous time during which these vehicles were built, and owners are keeping their vehicles for much longer,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power.

“In fact, the average age of vehicles on American roads today is approximately 12 years, which underscores the importance of building a vehicle designed to stand the test of time. Automakers must ensure new vehicle technology introduced today will still meet the customer’s needs years down the road.”

The top five brands in this year’s study are:

Lexus Toyota Buick MINI Porsche

Audi ranks way further down at 28, a whole 17 spots down from the study average.

