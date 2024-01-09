‘You lucky it’s locked’: United Airlines worker finds passenger’s iPad left on the plane. She left a video for them

In this day and age, technology is a vital piece of daily life for many people. Losing items like tablets, phones, and headphones can mean anything from a rough day to a privacy breach waiting to happen.

One United Airlines employee has shared what she does when passengers leave items like iPads on their flight: she creates a video message for them, telling them where they left their iPad and when they can come get it back from the airline.

In a TikTok video posted by Khrissy (@khrissywakeup7) that has drawn over 4.8 million views, she shows off the video she left for the iPad’s owner. She says she found the iPad in a slot near the seat, where passengers might place a magazine or something much less valuable than a tablet.

“I had to leave this video because you’re crazy for leaving this on the plane,” she says in the video saved to the iPad. “You’re lucky. Hope you don’t show this to one of my employers. But you’re lucky my Black a** found this and I’m holding it hostage until the gate agent come around so I can give it to them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Khrissy via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to United via email.

Several viewers commented on the video and remarked that the idea was smart, as the iPad’s owner might find the video in their iCloud library on their phone and know exactly where their tablet went.

“Imagine if it’s connected to his icloud and then sees the vid on his phone,” one commenter wrote.

“This is actually smart tbh cuz the video will sync to his iCloud and he’ll find it on his phone,” another said.

“They probably saw the video pop up in their phone photos because their photos are synced through iCloud,” a further user claimed.

Others shared their own experiences of leaving devices and other items behind after flying on an airplane.

“I accidentally closed mine in the tray table last time I flew,” one user commented. “I thought it had been stolen while I was in the bathroom.”

“I left my whole purse on a SW flight I ain’t got no room for judgment,” another commenter wrote. “I didn’t even know until they called me after I left the airport.”

“I lost my brand new MacBook at the airport and somebody found it,” a further user said. “I was so happy.”