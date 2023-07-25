‘This is KARMA’: Woman lies and says it’s her birthday for free drink. She gets served instant karma

Everyone loves free birthday surprises. However, one woman’s lie for a freebie apparently delivered her instant karma.

In a viral video that has over 2.1 million views as of Monday, TikTok user @Christosatterwhite4 caught the moment on camera.

“I lied and said it was my birthday to get something for free,” a voiceover on the video said. “This is karma.”

The clip shows a server delivering a cocktail that has a bubble full of gas on top of it.

“I just pop it?” the faux birthday girl excitedly asked.

“Blow is out, pop it, whatever you wanna do,” the server responded.

The TikToker then decided to take a moment to make a fake birthday wish before blowing out her drink. But just before she had the opportunity to, a gust of wind popped the bubble and blew the gas away.

“Oh my!” she said when she realized she had been delivered an instant karma blow.

In the comments section, many joined in on the TikToker’s decision to poke fun at herself.

“Wish denied,” one user wrote.

“Karma said no greedy b*tch,” user RushDub said.

Others shared their own instant karma stories.

“One time I bought balloons and didn’t pay for one of them,” another user wrote. “That specific one got loose and blown away.”