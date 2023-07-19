‘Took my kid to a birthday party. Adults had to pay $9.99 each’: Customer attends pizza party with cover charge, ‘mandatory’ buffet

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience attending a kids’ birthday party. Unfortunately, adults had to pay nearly $10 to participate.

TikTok user @bougiewhitetrash uploaded the short video, which showed the makeshift buffet that adults were supposedly paying for. And judging from the pictures of the food, @bougiewhitetrash didn’t seem too thrilled. In fact, she said she opted to eat saltines.

“Took my kid to a birthday party. Adults had to pay $9.99 each since the pizza buffet is mandatory,” she wrote via text overlay.

A small text bubble popped up on the video, indicating that one of the trays—which was nearly empty—contained tuna salad. Next to it was a tray for banana pudding. The video then showcased more of the buffet—including various pizzas that were resting beneath heat lamps.

But there was also dessert. In her TikTok, @bougiewhitetrash showed viewers a still image of the venue’s apple cobbler, which was also warmed by a heat lamp.

“I ate saltines,” @bougiewhitetrash wrote via text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bougiewhitetrash via Instagram direct message. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 237,800 views, with many views similarly appalled by the grub.

“That apple cobbler looks like it might give you cancer” one person said.

“Tuna salad next to banana pudding,” another wrote.

“Hell no,” a third person said. “I’d rather go to McDonald’s.”

According to Insider, the wide variety of foods resting beneath heat lamps in open air environments increases the chances for cross-contamination and bacteria growth. To help avoid getting sick, the authors advised patrons to avoid wilted produce, anything raw, and food that’s been touched by others.

But food poisoning is fairly common in the United States. The CDC said that 1 in 6 Americans contract food borne illnesses every single year, resulting in around 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

So before you chomp down on buffet grub, maybe ask yourself whether the $10 unlimited pizza pass is really worth it.