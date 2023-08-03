‘This is a reason why IC thinks they can pay us terrible’: Customer leaves $173 tip for Instacart shopper on $14 order

Like many in the service industry, delivery drivers live by their tips. Although base pay from the delivery companies themselves can be pitifully low, drivers can earn significantly more by banking on tips from customers. This is one of the reasons why “no tip no trip” has become such a common mantra for drivers.

While many delivery drivers expect tips, a large tip can come as a surprise. Reddit user and Instacart shopper u/Impossible_Fee_8150 recently shared one of these surprises to the subreddit, sharing their enthusiasm with the title “WOOOW‼️‼️‼️ I CANT BELIEVE THIS.”

The photo they posted shows a $14 order in which their batch earnings were just $6.95. However, the customer also added a tip—of $173.

While some questioned the authenticity of the post in the comments section, many users fantasized about being able to leave such tips themselves.

“If i was even remotely wealthy, i’d be blessing every single human being i interact with like this,” offered a highly-upvoted commenter. “i don’t understand delivering to these multi million dollar mansions with $500k worth of cars in the driveway and only receiving a $2 tip. not that i hold anything against them for not tipping more, but i just couldn’t imagine living with myself after doing something like that given what i have.”

“I have ‘wealth wet dreams’ about having millions and just tipping 100 dollars every time I order a delivery or go out to eat. But I do it sneakily so it doesn’t make a scene or anything,” claimed another. “Ahhhh one can dream.”

“Literally as a server the more I make the more I tip other [servers],” stated a third. “I can’t imagine how much I’d tip if I had millions.”

That said, many users noted that the occasional large tip does not make up for the low base pay offered by Instacart.

“This is a reason why IC thinks they can pay us terrible. We get a unicorn here and there so they think it makes up for it,” explained a commenter. “I’m all for the great order you got, but I’d say people should quit posting earnings.”

“That’s pretty cool but you know what would be even cooler? If we didn’t have to pray to win the lottery in order to make ends meet,” declared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to u/Impossible_Fee_8150 via Reddit chat.