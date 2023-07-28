‘It was 300 questions’: Indeed applicant blasts jobs that require ‘intelligence tests.’ But some viewers say she’s ‘lazy’

A job hunter went viral after she complained about companies requiring intelligence tests as they were searching for jobs on Indeed.

TikToker Lulu (@celibate_succubus) filmed a humorous video of herself reacting to a job that requires tests in order to apply. The video, which was viewed more than 460,000 times and received over 12,000 likes. Some agreed with Lulu, while others claimed the tests were doing their job by stopping lazy people from applying.

In the video, Lulu is sitting at her desk applying for jobs. When she sees that the application requires a 30-minute skills assessment test, Lulu shifts in her seat and gives the screen a side-eye. Then she stands up and walks away.

A text overlay reads: “Withdrawing 97 of my 102 job apps from Indeed because they require a 30-minute intelligence test to determine if I know what a circle is and can add 2 + 2.”

According to Cliff Notes, intelligence tests are common in the world of psychology, and they've also become regular practice when it comes to certain levels of job recruitment.

Many users agreed with Lulu, sharing different examples of companies forcing time-consuming steps for prospective employees to jump through.

“I really just want somebody to explain to me why all of these jobs require for you to take a test I’m not being paid to take this test,” one user said in support of Lulu’s position.

“Literally I applied to work for a gas station and The test was one of those strongly disagreed to strongly agree things and it was 300 questions,” a user shared.

“I get so angry when they have you submit a resume but have you spend half an hour manually entering everything already covered on the resume,” a user said.

“Especially when they need recommendation letters and a cover letter for a minimum wage job!” a fourth added.

However, some users argued that tests and drawn-out procedures are as important as a resume. They claimed that intelligence tests weed out lazy applicants.

“I’m glad everyone is complaining about this cause you can clearly decide between people who are actually looking for a job over lazy people,” a user said.