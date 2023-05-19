‘They be gaslighting you’: Job hunter says Indeed recommended she apply for a ‘grass cutter’ role at a cemetery

Sometimes job posting sites aren’t the best at providing their users with the most compatible matches, and one woman recently witnessed just that on the website Indeed.

In a video posted to TikTok this week, creator Brianna @notnotbg shared how she’d been searching for a job via Indeed, particularly in the service industry, and the website recommended she apply for a grass-cutting job. Her video has been viewed more than 35,000 times as of Friday.

Brianna said she’d signed up to receive email notifications from the site. She shared with viewers a screenshot of one of the messages she received.

“Hi Brianna, we saw your profile on Indeed and thought you would be a great match for the Summer Job – Grass Cutters opportunity,” the posting read.

The posting also said the job was located at a cemetery.

“It do pay $17 an hour though, should I apply?” Brianna joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brianna via TikTok comment and Indeed via email.

Some job posting sites have been notoriously known for being a place for scammers to target job seekers. The magazine MIT Technology Review reports many of these sites rely on artificial intelligence-powered algorithms to help curate job recommendations for users. And sometimes when companies don’t give a clear understanding of how their algorithm works it can inhibit users from finding success.

Commenters on Brianna’s video shared some of the wild recommendations they’ve come across on job sites.

“The other day it sent me like a ceo position??? i’m a university student,” one person commented.

“[Forreal] I have no experience and indeed keeps recommended me jobs as a nurse or dental assistant,” another person mentioned.

“They need to reevaluate their algorithm,” a user suggested. “Why am I getting jobs with engineering degree required, 5 years senior management required.”