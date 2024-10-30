‘Thanks so much, Hyundai. This feels really safe’: Driver blasts Hyundai after having to pull over because CarPlay stopped working. Not everyone is onboard

A TikToker sparked outrage after pulling over on a highway because her Hyundai’s Apple CarPlay stopped working.

In a video that has amassed over 188,400 views, TikTok user @worcesterfanaccount filmed herself standing outside her vehicle, sarcastically thanking Hyundai for her predicament.

“How do I know that I drive a Hyundai? My CarPlay stopped working, so I’m pulled over on the side of the highway waiting for my car to realize that it’s turned off,” she says in the clip posted on Oct. 25.

“So that way I can restart my [expletive] Bluetooth system because it just doesn’t work. Thanks so much, Hyundai. This feels really safe. Thank you.”

In the comments section, several viewers criticized her decision to pull over, noting the entertainment system wasn’t exactly a driving necessity.

“The radio is not mandatory to drive,” one commenter pointed out.

“You could’ve made it to the next exit to do this,” another suggested, while someone else advised, “maybe play the radio in the meantime and pull over somewhere safer?”

“Apple carplay is NOT this big of a deal,” another stressed.

However, not everyone was buying it. “THIS HAS TO BE RAGEBAIT,” one commenter suggested.

Two days later, the TikToker seemed to confirm that suspicion with a follow-up video. In it, she gleefully smiles at the camera, accompanied by an on-screen caption, “Me watching you all get mad about a video i knew would make u mad.”

Despite this, many users didn’t believe the TikToker was intentionally trolling from the get-go.

“No I strongly believe you just wanted to complain in that moment,” one commenter responded.

“[The] fact you pulled over at all is so embarrassing for you,” another remarked.

Is an Apple CarPlay malfunction a valid reason to pull over?

Typically, highway laws discourage pulling over except in cases of true emergency, like mechanical breakdowns or medical issues.

According to one article, pulling over on a high-speed road for non-emergencies can be dangerous, as vehicles parked on the shoulder are at increased risk of being struck by oncoming traffic.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @worcesterfanaccount via TikTok comment and to Hyundai and Apple via press email.

