‘I knew about the asterisk for years’: Costco shopper shares the ‘secret’ behind Costco’s price tags

If you’re a Costco devotee then you may have noticed the retailer follows some specific pricing protocols, especially when it comes to the end-cents value of its products, along with its infamous “secret” asterisk.

TikToker @butthatsmyopinion posted a viral clip sharing what these prices mean, and deal hunters who want to get the best price on items may perk their ears up upon hearing this info.

He says in the video, “Did you know that if you’re at Costco and you see either a star or a price not ending in 99 cents it may be an insane deal?”

In his video, the TikToker shows a screenshot of “the secret behind Costco’s prices” which lists why some of the items end in a very specific set of recurring values. He then goes on to explain the meaning of each one:

.99 Prices ending in .99 are full price.

.97 Store manager deals. These won’t be around for long and can offer amazing discounts.

.49/.79 Manufacturers special offer. These prices usually apply to products which are having a trial run and are usually priced cheaper than their retail price.

.00 The manager wants these items off the shelf for good. That means that they’re priced down and nearly out of stock.

* Discontinued item. Usually, these are priced cheaply to get them off shelves.

In the comments section of the video, @butthatsmyopinion added that he always makes sure to check the retail prices of items online before committing to a purchase in Costco. “Any time I see the special pricing I always check retail price online,” he wrote.

Some viewers were enthused to learn about the inner workings of Costco’s pricing structure. “move your head so I can take a screenshot,” one user joked.

“I have never gone into a Costco but I feel like I should write these down,” another remarked.

However, others argued that folks should factor in Costco’s membership fees before running into stores and gobbling up items because of the prices.

“Only problem is Costco charges membership prices and it’s only for businesses I think they changed no personal people can get it but it’s too late4 me,” a user said.

The retailer has been criticized online by some shoppers for the stringent enforcement of its membership policies. For example, a woman was banned from the store after using her son’s card to make a purchase in-store, and these twins went and bought their own card after they were told they couldn’t use their mothers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco and @butthatsmyopinion via email for further comment.