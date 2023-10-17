TikTok, the widely-used social media platform, allows users to repost videos, helping their followers discover new content. Reposting makes a video appear in your followers’ feeds as though it’s your original post. However, there may be instances where you’d want to delete a repost. Applicable to iPhone and Android users, here is how to delete a repost on TikTok.

Understanding TikTok reposts

When you repost a TikTok video, it gets showcased to your followers as your content. However, knowing that the original video remains unaffected on the platform even after you delete a repost is essential, per Dexerto. The only thing removed is your repost of that particular video.

Locating your reposted video

Before removing a repost, you need to locate the video in question. This can be challenging because TikTok doesn’t display all your reposts together. Here’s how to find it:

Using bookmarks: If you’ve added the video to your favorites, it’s straightforward. Launch the TikTok app, tap on “Profile” at the bottom, navigate to the “Favorites” tab, and there you have your video.

If the video isn't bookmarked, employ TikTok's search function. Click on the search icon situated in the top-right corner. Then, input keywords related to the video content to narrow your search. For instance, for a video about a monkey ascending a tree, you could input "monkey climbing tree."

Steps to delete the repost

Once you’ve pinpointed the reposted video, follow these steps to remove it:

Open the video: Tap on the video to play it. Access the share menu: On the video’s right side, you’ll spot a right-arrow icon, essentially the “Send to” or share button. Tap on it. Remove the repost: Within the “Share To” menu, you should see an option labeled “Remove Repost.” Clicking this will effectively delete your repost.

Reposting and unreposting videos on TikTok is a straightforward process, offering flexibility to users who wish to share content temporarily. Whether you want to keep content on your feed for a limited time or made a reposting error, this guide ensures you can manage your TikTok feed efficiently.