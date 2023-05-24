‘Yeah let me just take your order while I’m holding a tray of f*cking drinks’: Server shares how not to order at restaurant

There’s no shortage of servers who aren’t afraid to hop on social media and share their biggest customer gripes in the form of instructional videos. Many of these clips include rants or tips on restaurant etiquette and how to make servers’ lives easier.

TikToker @imjustrobb is one such food service worker who is known for sharing her restaurant patron pet peeves. In the following clip, she harps on some common ordering requests that grind her gears through a first-person point-of-view video from the customer’s perspective.

Some of the biggest gripes she hits on are customers who rattle off orders too quickly, interrupt servers when they’re clearly doing other work, prematurely ask where their food is, and refuse to believe servers when they say an item is unavailable.

A text overlay in the video reads, “What servers really want to say.” In the caption, the TikToker adds, “BUT we’ll neverrrr say it!”

The clip begins with the server walking past a table holding a tray filled with glasses. The patron speaks out to her: “Hi! I’m ready to order.”

The TikToker’s response rings true to the overlay’s “thesis” for the video, and she gives an unfiltered opinion to the restaurant patron: “Yeah, let me just take your order while I’m holding a tray full of fucking drinks.”

The video then transitions to the server walking up to the table with several orders in her hands: “OK guys, well, I have your salmon, a burger, and your—”

She’s cut off by a customer who asks, “Uhhh, where’s the pasta?” The server shoots her a look before the customer asks again, “The pasta we ordered?”

“I have three fucking plates in my hand. That is in the kitchen; give me a second, goddamn,” she says as she drops the plates to the table.

The video then cuts to the server standing attentively in front of the table, holding a tablet in her hands.

“Can I have oysters?” the customer asks, to which the server responds, “So we actually … don’t have oysters here.”

The customer doesn’t appear to believe this could be possible, “Are you sure? You really don’t have oysters?”

Her query is met with another blank stare from the server, who replies, “I’m not gonna say it again. … I work here. We don’t have oysters. You asking me twice is not gonna make us have oysters. We don’t have oysters.”

She then goes into another ordering scenario where she asks a customer what they would like, to which the guest quickly responds, “Can I do truffle fries—keep the truffle—with a house salad, no onion? I’ll also take the bacon cheeseburger, no tomatoes—”

The server cuts her off, “OK, babe, babe, babe, slow down. Like, I can’t type all of this in that fast.”

In the comments section, several viewers, presumably servers themselves, shared some of their own customer pet peeves.

“When they ask for straws SOON AS the cup hits the table like give a second,” one wrote.

“As a former waitress I agree. I hated when ppl ordered things that weren’t listed on the menu and say that they had it last time they were there,” a second shared.

“Or when you bring out food and everyone magically forgets what they ordered, like bffr,” someone else replied.

“Lmaoo so aggravating or when they ask for something extra then u go get it bring it n then they ask for something else instead of asking for it all,” another said.

One commenter even said they became so fed up with one table’s behavior that they quit their job mid-order.

“Baby I tried it once, folks was acting real special. I put that damn tablet down on their table, clocked out, [and] they never saw me again,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted @imjustrobb via TikTok comment for further information.