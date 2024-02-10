‘Did you happen to notice another collar?’: Housekeeper reveals the most awkward customer encounter she’s had while cleaning

In a viral video, a housekeeper shares the most awkward thing she’s ever had to deal with on a job.

TikTok user Morgan (@morgangraffis), a business creator who details the inner workings of her profession, sat in her car where she revealed a few awkward situations she’s had to deal with. Some included accidentally walking in on people in delicate situations and discovering gross stuff on the side of beds and the sheets. However, one incident concerning the dog of a client’s neighbor stands out in particular.

While cleaning her client’s house, Morgan noticed a dog running around outside. When she called the dog over, she noticed two collars around its neck: A regular collar and a choker collar. However, the housekeeper noticed something under the choker collar.

“This particular choker collar was so tight, that I could not get my finger in between the collar and the dog’s neck,” she said. “And it was so tight that it was rubbing it raw. Like, it was red and inflamed and the hair was gone.”

Several questions ran through the content creator’s mind. “Like, did it tighten when it was, like, trying to get loose? Do they just not realize that it’s super tight?” she said she thought.

Afterward, @morgangraffis said she took the choker collar off and discarded it. Next, she loosened the regular collar and called the number on the tag. Lo and behold, the dog belonged to the neighbor who inquired about her cleaning services. When she shared why she loosened the regular collar, the neighbor asked about the choker collar.

“‘Did you happen to notice another collar cause it’s missing its second collar?’” they asked her. @morgangraffis lied about it but the neighbor didn’t believe her. Then, they reiterated the question via text and phone call. Once she returned to her client’s house, a new choker collar was on the dog.

Overall, it was an awkward situation, the neighbors knew that she tossed the collar and worried about the collar being too tight around the dog’s neck.

The Daily Dot reached out to @morgangraffis via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 8,900 views. She regularly posts business advice pertaining to her work and profession.

In the comments, viewers praised the housekeeper for removing the choker collar.

“That poor dog. Glad you took the collar off,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s animal abuse. You did the right thing,” a second agreed.

Even some would’ve called animal services.

“I hate that. I’d be tempted to call animal services on them,” one user said.

“sorry but I would probably call animal services but I’m a Karen,” a second commented.

“Please call animal services on them,” a third urged.