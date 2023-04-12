‘I would cut the cord’: Home inspector catches builders stealing electricity from neighbor’s finished home

A home inspector is going viral on TikTok for calling out builders who were blatantly stealing their neighbor’s electricity.

The CyFy Home Inspections (@cyfyhomeinspections) worker filming the video starts off by saying that what he’s about to show is “very disturbing.”

The worker is on a street with multiple homes that were newly constructed or in the construction process. He shows viewers one home that is done and already closed on and another that is still being built.

There is a very long yellow extension cord going from the side of the finished house to the one in construction.

“They are stealing the neighbor’s utility,” the home inspector explains.

“You know what I’m gonna do?” he says with an annoyed look before unplugging the cord that’s stealing power.

The homeowner told the worker that this wasn’t the first time their neighbors stole their electricity.

The TikTok video has more than 2.8 million views and thousands of comments.

One commenter recognized the neighborhood as he lived there himself and thanked the inspector on behalf of his neighbors.

A few commenters shared what they would do if they saw electricity being stolen.

“I would cut the cord if it was plugged in again,” one person said.

“Time to forward all electrical bills to the Builders,” another wrote.

Others said they’ve been in similar situations as the homeowners.

“I bought a new construction and caught them stealing my water for the water truck. Bill showed I used 25000 gal of water,” a person recounted.

“That totally happened to me! They were also using my water. They had a sprinkler going on the lot next door running for 2 days to prep empty lot!” a commenter shared.

Another batch of commenters said that if the unfinished home needs electricity, they should talk to their neighbors and come to an agreement on how much they’ll pay them to use it.

The Daily Dot reached out to CyFy Home Inspections via email.