‘I’ve saved tons of clients from neighborhoods’: Realtor shows off this fence trick he uses for home buyers who hate loud dogs

This realtor might be looking to sell you a house, but he’s also looking out for your interests. At least if a fence trick he shows off in a viral TikTok is to be believed.

San Antonio-based realtor Tylen Taylor (@tylentaylor) offered a small tip that could make a big difference for buyers looking to live in a quiet neighborhood. He showed off his hack in a video posted to his TikTok account on December 11. The video has since gone on to pick up over 1.1 million views and counting.

“This was a tip I learned a while back and it’s worked plenty. I’ve saved tons of clients from neighborhoods that they would have regretted just by doing this,” he states in the video’s caption.

In the clip, Taylor loudly slams a fence gate outside of one of the properties he is showing. The text overlay reads, “Don’t forget to do this when [you] buy your house.”

“I usually do that whenever a client tells me they do not want to live in a neighborhood where there’s noisy dogs, tons of barking, and things like that,” he explains to his viewers. “Make sure you do that whenever you’re house hunting.”

The slam in the video did not result in any barking, which suggests that Taylor’s noise-sensitive clients would be fine in that particular neighborhood.

Some of Taylor’s viewers wished they had seen his fence trick before they purchased their homes.

“There was no gate to slam here, now I get barked at for reading on my own patio. Ppl really need to train their dogs,” one user wrote.

“Surrounded by dogs that bark all night currently and it is awful,” another added.

“I live next to someone who put her dogs out all day long. they bark for hours on end. It’s absolutely draining. every single day,” someone else stated.

Of course, some viewers had a different take on Taylor’s fence trick. One person wrote, “So if someone is trying to buy a house next door.. I should let my dog out is what you’re saying.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via Instagram message for further comment.