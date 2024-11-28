‘Is it made by Kraft by any chance’: Customer tries to make hot dogs with Hormel Angus Beef Chili. Then she opens the cans

A woman opened two cans that had Hormel Angus Beef Chili No Beans labels on them. And what she found inside was definitely not chili.

In the video, the TikToker, Jamie’s (@_jamiejokes) sister stands over her counter. There is already one open can on the counter, and the contents appear to be creamed corn. On video Jamie’s sister then opens a second can with the Hormel label on it. That can clearly contains whole corn. Then she opens a third, only to be met with the same result: whole corn.

“Well, I guess we’re having corn dogs tonight,” Jamie jokes. It seems they wanted to make chili hot dogs. “This is not gonna go good on the hotdogs, but we could have corn dogs.”

Hormel speaks out

A representative for Hormel told the Daily Dot in a statement that the company is aware of the viral TikTok, which was viewed 187,000 times.

“It’s important to note that we do not produce canned corn at any of our production facilities, and have robust quality control measures in place at all our locations. We have been in touch with the consumer and conducted a thorough investigation. The production coding on the cans shown in the video does not match our coding system, which indicates that neither the contents nor the cans are produced by Hormel Foods,” the representative said via email.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jamie via TikTok comment and direct message.

What viewers think

Some viewers were skeptical after looking closely at the labels on the cans.

“Every time I see one of these i’m positive that the person just switched the labels to make a tiktok,” one user remarked.

“Can see that you changed the label on the can,” a second echoed.

Others poked fun at the recent incident involving Kraft, a disappointed customer, and accusations that the company gaslit her.

“Hormel: We’re not having issues with our Angus chili,” one quipped (this is in line with how Kraft responded to quality issue concerns).

“Is it made by Kraft by any chance,” another jokingly asked.

Did she switch labels?

Jamie’s sister and brother-in-law are standing their ground. They responded to the accusation that they swapped the labels on the cans. In the first video, her brother-in-law compares the Hormel chili that actually contained chili with the cans in question. The cans that actually contained chili have a label that reads “with beans” on it. Those cans are gold. The cans that had corn in them are silver and, according to the label, should not contain beans. Both cans are gold on retail websites.

He also tries to peel the label off, showing how hard that is to do without ripping it.

In another video, her sister does the same. “Label on there. I can’t take it off,” she says, using her nails to remove it. “I cannot take it off. It’s still glued on. I don’t know what they were doing at Hormel that day.”

Jamie’s sister vows to never buy Hormel chili again. “I will never buy Chili from Hormel without the gold ring ever again,” she declares.

