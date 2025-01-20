‘Hondas should be like 25k max’: Man shops for the new Accord. Then he sees what it cost

The Honda Accord was once an exemplar of affordability for generations of car buyers. A new peek at the sticker price at a dealership is now suggesting otherwise.

Creator @fernytyb on the currently-offline TikTok created a video featuring an Accord in the showroom of Scott Robinson Honda in Torrance, Calif. The short video shows the price of a new Honda Accord EX-L—an eye-popping $34,540.

Amidst the backdrop of hysterical screaming, the creator has posted an on-screen caption reading, “I think the price is ok” with a pair of laughing emojis to help drive the humor home.

The complaint about Honda Accords losing their trademark affordability isn’t new. In 2022, a MotorBiscuit article declared in its headline, “Affordability Is No Longer One of the Honda Accord’s Strengths.”

But right off the bat, the writer pointed out two strengths that make the Accord an investment to consider. “The midsize Accord has one of the longest lifespans, with some drivers claiming that it will last 1 million miles. It also doesn’t require a large maintenance/repair budget, only costing around $400 to service each year (on average).”

What the new Accord features

According to Car and Driver, which gave the latest edition of the car a 10/10 rating, “Every time we slide behind the wheel of an Accord, we’re reminded just exactly what a slam dunk it is. Its cabin is spacious, well-equipped, and practical. The handling is a cut above, bordering on sports-sedan greatness. A duo of fuel-efficient powertrains—one a hybrid—provide eager forward motion.

“The fact that all of this converges in one, high-value family sedan is surprising, and it may have you asking: Where’s the downside? To be blunt, there isn’t one.”

The reviewer recommended upgrading to the EX-L model, the one featured in the video. “Not only does it add the more powerful 204-hp hybrid powertrain,” the reviewer pointed out, “but it also comes with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.”

The review concluded that this latest model is the “rare vehicle that is greater than the sum of its parts, causing it to transcend the doldrums of the dealer lot to true icon status.”

Viewers aren’t convinced

However, commenters thought nearly $35,000 for an Accord was a bridge too far.

“Hondas should be like 25k max,” one kvetched.

Another said, “34k for a Honda? Just get yourself a BMW or Benz for that price.”

(According to BMW’s site, an entry-level BMW coupe starts at around $40,000.)

“That will lose 10k off the lot,” predicted another.

But one, understanding the pricing of cars today, said, “Nowadays that’s a steal,” noting that it’s hard to find a good car for under $40,000.

“What I’m saying,” the creator responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the dealership via Instagram direct message and Honda via email.



