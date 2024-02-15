‘HomeGoods furniture is SOOO overpriced’: Woman claims she found HomeGoods items for way cheaper on Amazon

An influencer known for finding affordable dupes is sharing that HomeGoods may not always be the most affordable option when shoppers are looking for low-cost furniture goods.

TikTok creator Christina Clericuzio (@flipdaddie) shared a video of various dupes she found on Amazon that closely resembled finds at HomeGoods and Anthropologie. As of Tuesday evening, her video has received more than 250,000 views.

“HomeGoods is going to come after me after this one,” Clericuzio said in her video. “This storage cabinet I found at HomeGoods for $400—it sold for only $300 on Amazon.”

She went on to show a swivel chair at HomeGoods for about $400 that she found on Amazon for $240, a lamp from HomeGoods that costs $228 at Anthropologie and $51 on Amazon. and a nearly $2,700 storage cabinet at Anthropologie for around $645 on Amazon.

According to HomeGoods’ website, it’s an off-price retailer, meaning it’s a store that sells items at steep discounts, sometimes 20% to 60% below department store prices, Harvard Business Reviews reports. Sometimes these retailers carry goods “consisting of branded and designer-labeled merchandise that includes manufacturer’s overruns, closeouts, or damaged goods.”

House Digest reports that although some of Anthropologie’s items may be a steep price, reviews online show their furniture may not always be worth the money.

Amazon is part of a sprawling web of e-commerce furniture sellers. The New York Times reported in 2022 that Amazon has two private-label furniture brands, Rivet and Stone & Beam. Fast furniture can provide people with an affordable option to help outfit their homes

The Daily Dot reached out to The TJX Companies Inc. and Urban Outfitters, Inc.—which own HomeGoods and Anthropologie, respectively—via email for comment. We also reached out to Clericuzio via email for further comment on her video.

Some commenters were appreciative of Clericuzio. However, certain viewers were skeptical that Amazon offers better deals in the long run.

“I’ve found the Home Goods dupes to be identical but Amazon often sells lower quality knockoff,” user @kburrcollege45 said.

“Shipping cost on some of the Amazon items is ridiculous. I rather buy it assembled ready to go,” user @__bl00s0m143__ said.

But even amid critiques, many applauded Clericuzio for looking out for people’s wallets.

“Girl, don’t listen to the haters, I appreciate you!” user Jennifer David Gareiss (@jenbird229) said.