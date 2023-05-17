‘So bro VOLUNTARILY came and assisted and in return requested you pay him?’: Stranger offers to help Home Depot customer load new appliance into truck. Then he expected money

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing an incident that occurred in a Home Depot parking lot. He claims a man offered to help him load an appliance into his truck—but then expected payment for the assistance.

In a video with over 526,000 views, TikTok user @huqase2262305 shows himself attempting to move a cart into a truck. Soon, a man approaches wearing work gloves and appears to offer to help.

The TikToker agrees, and the man helps the TikTok push the cart into the truck, for which the TikToker thanks him. This is when things got weird.

Instead of going about his day, the man then simply said, “no.”

“I did work for you,” he continues. Unsure what to say, the TikToker just laughs. The man responds that he would like money for the work.

Weighing his options, the TikToker decides to simply pay the man $5. The man is clearly disappointed by the sum.

“…I just let myself get swindled,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, many users were confused about the man’s motivations in helping the TikToker out.

“Wait, so bro VOLUNTARILY came and assisted and in return requested you pay him?” asked one user.

“Bro really acted like he helped you move a mountain,” shared another.

“Woulda told him to strap it down and close it up for me then he can get some $,” stated a third.

Some were critical of the TikToker, saying he shouldn’t have paid the man anything at all.

“Why would you give him anything,” questioned a user. “I would’ve given him a dollar and been like that’s all I got.”

“Ain’t no way you gave in and gave him money,” said a second.

“Don’t ever do that again,” advised a further TikToker. “Refuse that.”

We’ve reached out to @huqase2262305 via TikTok comment.