Working in customer service can be difficult as dealing with rude customers is an unfortunate reality for many retail workers. One Home Depot employee’s encounter with an impolite customer has garnered attention on TikTok, shedding light on the challenges faced by those in the industry.

The viral video, posted by user @lilmoxie, has amassed more than 1.2 million views since its posting on Saturday. The video features an employee of Home Depot recording themselves as a rude customer can be heard in the background, hurling insults at the worker.

“Stop being lazy, f*cking d*ckhead,” the customer says, as the employee calmly responds, “Have a good day, sir. I’m not helping you anymore, like, there’s no need to speak to me like that.”

The customer then threatens to speak to the employee’s manager, to which the employee replies by telling the customer to find the manager themselves.

The video then cuts to the Home Depot employee explaining what happened.

“Bruh, in that clip right there this customer walked up in here arguing with an attitude,” the TikToker alleges.

According to the TikToker, the customer had come in asking about a refrigerator and a stove, but the employee informed him that they didn’t have those items in stock and that the store needed to order them. He then complained about the lack of items in the store, mentioning how “back in the day” this wasn’t an issue. The employee tried to reason with the customer, telling him that he was not in charge of how the store operates, but the customer wasn’t convinced, as he reportedly responded, “Nah, you’re just lazy as hell, you know you have it.”

This video has sparked a conversation online about the mistreatment of retail workers, with many expressing their support for the Home Depot employee and condemning the customer’s behavior.

“This is why everyone needs to work customer service jobs once in their life,” one commenter said.

Another commenter complained about the treatment customer service workers receive, saying: “People think they can speak however they want to employees as if we’re pets or something like uh bye.”

“A customer threatened to call the cops on me for ‘running over his toe’ this morning (cameras show I didn’t touch him),” a third commenter said.

Another commenter agreed, remarking: “I’ve been working at Home Depot for almost 6 years and people feel sooo entitled it’s crazy!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @lilmoxie via TikTok direct messages and to Home Depot via their press email.