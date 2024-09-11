‘Can you order drive-thru or do you have to go inside?’: Woman discovers hidden benefit to Dunkin’ tumblers

Several coffee chains have made efforts to become more environmentally friendly in recent years.

For example, the popular coffee chain Peet’s Coffee stated its commitment to sourcing all its coffee responsibly, and has recently introduced compostable packaging to reduce waste​.

Starbucks also said it has committed to cutting its carbon, water, and waste footprints 50% by 2030. (Although the company has been accused of “greenwashing” in the past.)

These initiatives are not just beneficial for the planet but are also increasingly appealing to eco-conscious consumers. In fact, data suggests that up to 177 million American shoppers identified as eco-friendly in 2024.

As more coffee chains shift toward sustainability, Dunkin’ may have a hidden perk for eco-conscious customers

A woman recently posted a video on TikTok, claiming she discovered a Dunkin’ Donuts deal that aligns with this eco-friendly initiative—while also offering legitimate customer savings.

TikToker reveals Dunkin’ tumbler discount

TikTok user Jocelyn (@asstograss) delighted her audience when she shared the deal. Purchasing a Dunkin’ Donuts tumbler cup allows her to get half off her coffee order whenever she brings it in.

In her video, Jocelyn is sitting in her car as she holds a pink reusable Dunkin’ cup, with what looks like iced coffee inside.

“To my Dunkin’ friend,” she says, most likely referring to her barista. “Why didn’t you ever tell me that I could buy this [expletive] cup and get half the price for a [expletive’ coffee this whole [expletive] time, Sandra?”

“Had to call you out Sandra,” she captioned the video. “Cause how dare you not tell me and save me some money!”

Jocelyn’s video has garnered more than 292,300 views at the time of writing.

Does Dunkin’s tumbler deal really exist? Here’s what we know

Although Dunkin’ Donuts hasn’t officially promoted this deal nationwide, there are some locations where customers can find it.

One example is a news story Dunkin’ Donuts published back in 2008, where they christened a location in St. Petersburg, Florida as “the first green store.”

“Customers are encouraged to bring their own mug, and will receive a discount toward the purchase of a beverage,” Dunkin’ Donuts wrote in the article.

Nowadays it is unclear if this discount is available at all locations, but Jocelyn’s video has made others curious about the hidden perk​.

‘Sandra why didn’t you tell us?’

In the comments, users share Sandra’s frustration over not knowing about the deal, but they’re also thrilled to have discovered it. Many are now wondering if their local Dunkin’ locations offer the same discount.

“Sandra why didn’t you tell us ??????!” exclaimed one user.

“I swear people be sleeping on Dunkin cups,” remarked a second. “They are so good. I have a collection and they’re cheap.”

“Any Dunkin’ cup??!?” asked another. Jocelyn replied, writing, “It says the 24 ounce cups get 2.49 refills… these were the only ones they had in different colors.”

“How ? I’ve never seen those cups,” asked a fourth, to which Jocelyn responded, “Ask your local Dunkin! I’m in AZ. Idk if they all do it but I don’t see why.”



The Daily Dot has reached out to Jocelyn (@asstograss) via Instagram and TikTok messaging. And to Dunkin’ Donuts via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.