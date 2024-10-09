‘What is going on here?’: Woman gets to the bottom of Hellmann’s mayo jar. She can’t believe what she finds

Is Hellmann’s to blame for a recent manufacturing error, or does their disclaimer on the label cover its tracks?

Every once and a while, a consumer will come forward after claiming to have found something out of the ordinary in a food or beverage. Factory errors happen—and sometimes, something unwanted could find it’s way into your treat. One woman called out Doritos for discovering an unidentifiable mass inside of her bag of chips. A second content creator exposed Mike’s Lemonade for finding a mouse inside of her drink.

And now, another TikTok user has come forward with their own questionable experience with a popular food product: mayonnaise.

What happened with Hellmann’s?

In a video posted on Oct. 4 that has now reached over 80,000 views, TikTok user Emma (@kashigolean) shares her recent experience with a nearly finished Hellmann’s mayo jar.

She shows that after nearly finishing the contents of the entire container, she finds a mysterious object inside of the jar.

“It looks like an egg,” Emma observes, but she is still unsure. Emma takes the item out of the jar and films herself inspecting it.

Low and behold, it is in fact a raw egg, still perfectly intact. She taps it once with her spoon and it instantly cracks.

The egg whites are still running, but as far as the actual egg yolk, it appears to be solid, as she attempts to break it multiple times.

“What is going on here?” Emma asks viewers in complete disbelief.

Despite the fact that there was a raw egg located inside of the jar, because it wasn’t cracked as she was eating out of it, Emma clarifies that she hasn’t been sick as a result of using the condiment.

“Maybe we just got a really special container,” she added in the caption, while tagging the Hellmann’s official TikTok account.

Emma’s unique egg run-in has caused nothing but laughter from the people who have watched her clip.

In the comments section, viewers didn’t hesitate cracking their jokes about Emma’s mayo mystery.

“U got tha golden egg!!! now u get to tour tha Hellman’s factory,” one user shared.

“The Easter Bunny has gone rogue…,” another commented.

“It says “made with real eggs” RIGHT THERE on the package,” a third said.

Could this have been harmful?

It’s clear that this was an anomaly for the product, but it could have been a dangerous mistake.

The FDA reported that the inside of an raw egg can contain salmonella. The administration also detailed that even uncracked, whole eggs like the one Emma found in her jar could also carry salmonella.

While mayonnaise is made from technically “uncooked” eggs as we know them, the USDA notes that the eggs must be pasteurized to prevent the spread of bacteria. Hellmann’s even lists on its website, under its FAQ section, that the brand uses pasteurized eggs, which means the eggs go through heat treatment to kill unwanted bacteria.

How did Hellmann’s respond?

The TikToker claimed that she’s attempted to file a complaint with Hellmann’s but that’s run into a technical error.

“Their website is glitching and won’t let me submit a complaint,” she wrote in one of the comments of her post.

The official Hellmann’s TikTok account has also left a comment under the video. “Oh no! This is definitely unusual, Emma. Send us a message – we’d like to look into this,” they messaged.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hellman’s via email and Emma via TikTok DM and comment.

