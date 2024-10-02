‘First the churros now the muffins!’: Viewers divided after Costco shopper notices something unusual about their muffins

One woman has a “bone to pick” with Costco after noticing a big change to a popular bakery item. In a video that has gone viral, racking up 174,600 views as of this writing, TikTok user Emily Bass (@savvyfrugalmom) pointed out the store’s muffins are no longer the same size.

“Am I being punked?” the woman asked. “Because if not, I have a bone to pick with Costco.”

The woman explained that while shopping at the retailer for a few “basics,” she noticed a big change.

The “Costco size” muffins that she often purchases for her family by the dozen were no longer the same size.

“When I got to the bakery section, this is what I found,” she said.

Then, she held up a package of eight muffins.

“No poppy seed,” she continued. “These are individual and eight-pack for about $6.99.”

Ultimately, the woman believed “shrinkflation” may be the culprit behind the smaller size.

“What the heck, Costco?” the woman asked.

Did Costco muffins shrink?

Costco’s muffins did, in fact, recently shrink, but “shrinkflation” allegedly isn’t to blame.

In June, the store rolled out new packaging for its muffins and new flavors. The new flavors are lemon raspberry, triple chocolate, blueberries and cream, and butter pecan, and the muffins come in packages of eight.

On Reddit, one user, who claimed to be a Costco bakery employee, addressed the changes.

The user claimed the store reduced the size of the muffins after consumers complained they were too big.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via contact form to verify the reason for the change.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some agreed the muffins were simply too large.

“No Costco listened to everyone like myself complaining that 12 giant muffins are way too much,” one viewer wrote.

“They are all transitioning to an 8 pack, smaller, and you only have to buy one. That’s a PLUS for me! Hated having to get two,” user Fidget agreed.

“Maybe I’ll start buying them again now … The others were way too big,” user Chrystal Calderon wrote.

However, some noted other items have been impacted by changes in their size.

“First the churros now the muffins!” Bri commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily Bass by Instagram comment and direct message for more information.

