‘They made me give it back after they fired me’: Gucci Store worker says she was let go for keeping ‘freebie’ clothes

A former Gucci store worker revealed in a viral TikTok that she was fired for keeping clothes as “freebies.” Posting about it didn’t seem to help her case either.

The video features TikTok user Melanie (@moradi.mp4) as she responds to a comment. She gave her followers a fun fact. When she worked at Gucci recently, they didn’t allow their employees to keep “freebies.” How did she know? Because she was fired after one week for posting a viral video… in which she kept the items.

In said original video, the content creator “unpacked everything Gucci gave her for free.” She revealed two large bags full of items and began unpacking: Four socks, three blouses, two pairs of trousers, two blazers, one belt, and one bag. The implication is that she’d wear the clothes while on duty, but Melanie said she kept them for herself.

“So maybe read the social media guidelines when you get hired or [don’t] because I hated the job anyway,” she added.

The first video racked up over 213,000 views within 24 hours this month, where viewers were surprised that she was fired.

“Wait ! You got fired ?!! WTH,” one viewer asked.

“GIRL BUT IT WAS A GUCCI PROMO. FIRED FOR WHAT,” a second wrote.

“wait are you serious??” a third questioned.

On the other hand, some weren’t fazed at all.

“I knew they were gonna fire you everyone who posts abt their job gets fired,” one user said.

“Oh man I had a feeling when I saw the tiktok… sorry girl.,” a second agreed.

“The minute I saw that TikTok (which was five minutes ago), I knew you was going to fired. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” a third echoed.

Others shared how they wouldn’t have given the clothes back.

“They would’ve had to catch me !!!” one person stated.

“They gonna need a warrant if they want them back from me lol,” a second commented.

“na they would have had to hunt me down,” a third joked.

These days, making content about your workspace is a thorny idea. As workers process their layoffs by spinning the mess into content, others post about their jobs only to find themselves in hot water for doing so.