‘They sent me a Teams message at 3pm today’: Worker says she was fired after working full day. They packed her desk during the meeting where she got fired

A worker says her company had her work until 3pm before firing her in a now-viral TikTok.

TikToker Carly (@letsreadintoit) posted the video on March 29. The video has reached over 413,000 views as of April 11.

In the clip, Carly said she received a Teams message from her supervisors asking if she could talk around 3pm. As soon as she walked in, she confronted the other workers and asked if she was getting fired.

“They’re like, ‘Today will be your last day. It’s just, this job is really hard for people,'” she said in the clip. “I go, ‘No, I can do the job. It’s this company I can’t work for.'”

Carly said other workers were “already packing up [her] desk” when she left the meeting.

In the comments section, users warned against keeping personal items at an office desk.

“Had a company take my PURSE off my desk and then hide it in HRs office when they were firing me. Didn’t get it back until I started yelling,” one user shared.

“I used to work at a company where it was standard that they packed up someone’s desk while they were getting canned. Really nerve-wracking to watch,” another commented.

Others saw this as an example of why workers shouldn’t feel pressured to give a two-week notice.

“Companies don’t give 2 weeks notice so why should I exhibit A,” one commenter wrote.

