‘Cheaper than a fresh one from Petco’: Grocery store customer finds frozen Guinea pig on sale in frozen aisle. What’s it for?

A customer was surprised to find frozen Guinea pigs on sale at the grocery store.

The customer, who goes by @boomerd00mer2 on TikTok, shared the experience in a now-viral video.

“Oh, hold the f*ck on, fam,” he said, zooming in on an item in a grocery store freezer. The package said “Cuy” and explained in smaller text that it contained a frozen Guinea pig. It cost $29.59.

The content creator was shocked. “Ain’t no godd*mn way I read that correctly,” he said. “Yeah, no, that’s it. I’m leaving. Goodbye,” he said before walking away and cutting off the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @boomerd00mer2 via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 3.2 million views, and viewers cracked jokes about the item in the comments section.

“Why they use the cutest cover photo tho??” one viewer asked.

“The frozen one is cheaper than a fresh one from Petco,” a second quipped.

“Remember to buy two so it does not get lonely,” a third joked.

On the other hand, some say that Cuy is a popular dish in different countries.

“Unfortunately it’s true it’s a delicacy in Ecuador, never tried it myself,” one viewer commented.

“It’s a staple food in parts of South America. No different than eating a chicken,” a second wrote.

In a follow-up video, @boomerd00mer2 returned to the grocery store to clarify things about his first video. First, he made it clear that he was at a “regular” supermarket and not a pet supply store. Then, he explained that the store happens to have one freezer of “unique” items like the Cuy. He wrapped up the video by explaining that he wasn’t “bashing anyone’s culture.”

As several commenters noted on his first video, Guinea pigs are considered a delicacy in South America. According to World Review, “Peruvians traditionally do not have guinea pigs as pets. To them, it’s a delicacy usually served with potatoes and salsa. It seems to remain prevalent as one of the countries that eats guinea pigs the most. Peru’s ancestors, the Incas, have eaten them for centuries. The country consumes about 65 million of them a year as of 2018.” In addition to Peru, other countries where Guinea pigs are a popular dish include Bolivia, Columbia, and Ecuador.