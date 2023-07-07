Grimace Birthday Special at McDonalds

‘NOT GRESIDUE!!!’: McDonald’s chocolate shake apparently has remnants of Grimace shake

'Microdosing.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 7, 2023

Grimace, the McDonald‘s character whose 52nd birthday celebration spanned the month of June and spawned some truly nightmarish content, is finally going… away? But the ghost of the Grimace shake remains.

The Grimace shake, an allegedly boysenberry-flavored milkshake created for Grimace’s birthday, put a strain not just on McDonald’s employees, but sidewalk washers who have to clean up the messes left by TikTokers who essentially did McDonald’s PR by pretending to die or become ill after drinking Grimace shakes.

While Grimace officially stated it’s time to “say goodbye grimace nowww” on July 6, with no further explanation of what that means, the remnants of the Grimace shake still linger at some McDonald’s. On the same day of Grimace’s announcement, TikToker @3en_johnson posted video of a McDonald’s chocolate shake that has purple “Gresidue” on the bottom.

“He lives on,” said one commenter. Another said to think of it like “microdosing.”

@3en_johnson

Happy late birthday Grimace, I hope your shake doesn't have real berries in it

♬ original sound – 3en

It’s not surprising that the purple color remains in some machines, which are notorious for not working. It is surprising just how long the internet has engaged with the Grimace trend. However, as another important date approaches, the pink Barbie shake from Coldstone has emerged as the next TikTok trend.

And while many of the Barbie shake videos are celebratory, some are keeping that Grimace-inspired creativity alive.

@ceekayye Make sure they give you the right flavor if youre going to try the Barbie Shake ✋ #barbieshake #barbie #oppenheimer #grimaceshake ♬ son original – ^_^
@safiyd overall 7.5/10 better than the grimace shake #foryou #fypシ #viral #grimace #grimaceshake #barbie #barbieshake ♬ Libets Delay by The Caretaker – Alt Tik Tok Sounds
*First Published: Jul 7, 2023, 4:36 pm CDT

