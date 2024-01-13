‘I just got a $2k check’: Woman says the government may owe you money. Here’s how to find out

As the cold of winter gets people thinking about summer travel, one question comes to mind: how am I going to pay for it?

Well, according to TikTok user Avery (@averybrynn1), you might have money waiting for you that you don’t even know about.

Avery has previously gone viral and sparked discussion after claiming to reveal how to win at casinos and warning users not to try the Chipotle catering meal prep hack. Now, she says that the government may owe you money, and there’s an easy way to find out if they do.

“I just found out that if you go to your state’s treasury’s website, there’s a huge list of all the money that the government owes people,” she explains in a video with over 4.9 million views. “If you’re on that list, you can literally reach out and they will send you a check.”

While Avery says she was not personally owed any money, she was able to see that others were owed considerable amounts of cash.

“I don’t think you understand. There are thousands of y’all that could be in Cabo this weekend,” she says. The money, she states, “could be from tax refunds, class action lawsuits.”

“I think that there’s a reason why this isn’t advertised. It is quite literally free money,” she adds. “This is how we’re going to fix everything. It’s like a delayed Christmas. Decided. This is how we’re paying for Europe girl summer this year. See ya in Greece.”

So is this true? In short, yes it is. While every state has their own website for finding this information, all states can be accessed via the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators’ website, Unclaimed.org.

On the site, one can simply click on their state and be taken to their specific form. Usually, one must only input their name to see if they are owed money.

According to commenters, this actually works.

“My husband has over $4,000,” said a user. “PACK YA BAGS, WE GOIN TO CABO.”

“Yes! I work PA Unclaimed Property and this is something everyone should look into. Just know we are MONTHS behind in processing so please be patient,” offered another.

“Um, I just checked and I have $484!!!” exclaimed a third.

“Takes a couple of months but I just got a $2k check,” shared a further TikToker. “Don’t know what it’s from but I took the money.”

That said, some warned that the actual amount owed to you may be smaller than you think.

“$0.03!!!!! IM TAKING THE WEEK OFF AND GOIN TO CABO!!!!!” joked a user.

“$29!! This is how we gettin to Europe,” added a second.

“Mine owes me $2.45,” stated an additional TikToker. “Just call me rich or sum.”

